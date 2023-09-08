Illinois Kansas
Illinois and Kansas kick off at 6:30 p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in the toughest test for both teams early in the season. 

 Scott Richey

Illinois was challenged by Toledo in its season opener. Nearly got beat by the Rockets, in fact. Kansas, on the other hand, rolled, as expected, against FCS Missouri State without its starting quarterback.

How the Illini handled the Jayhawks' Jalon Daniels, who is expected to play, will likely be the deciding factor in tonight's matchup between 1-0 teams at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.

Illinois struggled against Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn. Daniels is just as mobile and a far better passer. A new-look Illini defense will have to play at a higher level this week than last.

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

