Illinois was challenged by Toledo in its season opener. Nearly got beat by the Rockets, in fact. Kansas, on the other hand, rolled, as expected, against FCS Missouri State without its starting quarterback.
How the Illini handled the Jayhawks' Jalon Daniels, who is expected to play, will likely be the deciding factor in tonight's matchup between 1-0 teams at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan.
Illinois struggled against Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn. Daniels is just as mobile and a far better passer. A new-look Illini defense will have to play at a higher level this week than last.