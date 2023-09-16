Our take from Saturday's 30-13 loss to Penn State:
Player of the game: Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton
No one Penn State player shined all that much brighter than the rest in Saturday’s 30-13 road win. Four different players picked off Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer. Three different players had a sack on one of Altmyer or backup John Paddock. And the Nittany Lions’ own quarterback Drew Allar was more game manager than game changer. But Newton? He was a true bright spot on an otherwise miserable day in Champaign for the Illini. The All-American defensive tackle broke up two passes, registered two quarterback hurries and blocked a field goal for good measure.
Offense
Illinois: F
Penn State: C
The Nittany Lions out-gained Illinois by a mere 29 yards. Turns out throwing four interceptions and fumbling once hurts your chances. While Altmyer did face some pressure from the Penn State defense, there was some questionable decision making on the passes that wound up in the Nittany Lions’ hands. All those turnovers also short changed the Illini run game, which had some life behind at least Reggie Love III, for a third straight game.
Defense
Illinois: B-
Penn State: A
Last week’s Illinois defense was a disaster. Kansas’ athletes ran the Illini ragged. Penn State’s more traditional scheme — Allar wasn’t going to cut and run like the Jayhawks’ Jalon Daniels or Toledo’s Dequan Finn — certainly helped, but Illinois also cut down on the kind of penalties that also extended drives in the first two games of the season. Penn State’s ‘A’ is more self explanatory. A 5-0 advantage in takeaways was rather important.
Special teams
Illinois: C+
Penn State: B
A promising opening drive to start Saturday’s game turned into zero points when Caleb Griffin missed a 47-yard field goal. Deflating. Some iffy choices on kick returns also put the Illinois offense in less-than-ideal circumstances. The Nittany Lions had their own issues, of course, with a blocked field goal and a tipped punt, but they had a real edge when it came to kick coverage.
Coaching
Illinois: D-
Penn State: B+
Could Bret Bielema have pulled Altmyer sooner? That Illinois faced just a two-score deficit meant sticking with the starter — at least until interception No. 4. Then Bielema had no choice. The Illini defensive staff managed to change its fortunes a week after giving up 500-plus yards to Kansas, but it wasn’t enough to counter an offense that can’t seem to get anything going early in games.
Overall
Illinois: D
Penn State: B
A 1-2 start was always on the table for Illinois with a tricky road game at Kansas and a Big Ten opener against a top 10 team nationally. The Illini should probably be thankful they aren’t 0-3 after needing a game-winning field goal to beat Toledo. The question moving forward, though, revolves around the Illini getting their offense and defense to play efficient, effective football at the same time. In that regard, Illinois is 0-3.