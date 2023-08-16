CHAMPAIGN — Watch an Illinois practice and you’ll see players in blue jerseys (offense) and white jerseys (defense) and quarterbacks in orange, do-not-touch jerseys.
The dreaded jersey color is green. That’s reserved for injured players not yet cleared as full practice participants.
Shawn Miller is all too familiar with the green jerseys having spent the better part of his first year in Champaign wearing one.
Miller enrolled early in January 2022 after his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound wide receiver was one of Illinois’ top-ranked recruits in the Class of 2022, with only junior college transfers Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler and defensive back Elijah Mc-Cantos ranking ahead of him.
Expectations were fairly high for Miller. He flashed dynamic athleticism for the Marauders and helped them win a national title in 2020.
Then he broke his collarbone in the final practice before the spring game. Late spring and the entirety of his summer was spent on the rehab and recovery train, where he got healthy just in time to suffer a partially torn ACL in Illinois’ 2022 season opener against Wyoming. A single play before his season was lost.
But Miller is out of green and back in his blue practice jersey with Illinois in the thick of training camp ahead of its Sept. 2 season opener against Toledo. He’s healthy again and ready to contribute. Just a year later than he expected.
“It was tough,” Miller said. “I had a lot of expectations on myself. God’s timing is incredible. I’m just excited for this new, upcoming season. That green jersey builds a lot of character.
“You just don’t get to wear your own number. You don’t get to wear your blue jersey. You’ve got a green jersey on and you can’t go through a full period of practice. You’re itching to get out there.”
That itch is being satisfied in training camp. Illinois returns three of its top-four wide receivers from last season, but opportunity abounds for the group of young receivers behind Isaiah Williams, Pat Bryant and Casey Washington.
Miller is fully in the mix.
“He’s a dynamic player,” Illinois wide receivers coach George McDonald said. “We knew that when we recruited him. He’s done a great job of trying to get his body back to normal and get his mentality back to where it was. Right now, he’s probably playing some of his better football. He’s making catches. He’s blocking and being physical.”
That all comes after another round of rehab and recovery following the partial ACL tear. Miller credits head athletic trainer Jeremy Busch and director of strength and conditioning Tank Wright for getting his body and mind right. Both were vital in the not quite yearlong process.
“The ACL is a tough one,” Miller said. “You’ve got to learn how to walk. You’ve got to learn how to stand. You’ve got to learn how to do a whole lot of things that are usually second nature to you. That takes a mental side. Playing receiver, you’re doing a whole lot of hard cuts, so it’s having confidence back in your knee.”
The irony is Miller didn’t suffer his ACL injury making a sharp cut on a route. He did it leveling a block.
“The first play I got in, first game, I make a good block — almost pancake the dude — and he pulls me down and my leg just twists a different way,” Miller said. “I wasn’t expecting it.”
That the injury didn’t happen running a route actually helped Miller. The reminder it was basically a freak injury was positive reassurance as he got back out on the field for the first time.
“Sometimes, you wonder if your knee is how it used to be,” Miller said. “Am I comfortable playing off this leg compared to this leg? Am I still as fast? Am I still as agile? ... The first day of routes — routes on air — I’m a little nervous, but I made a cut and was fine. I could tell myself, ‘I’m fine.’”
McDonald wasn’t surprised by how Miller attacked his rehab and recovery. The innate competitor in the Chandler, Ariz., native simply came out. The sum total of the experience provided a unique perspective, too.
“I think any time you have an injury where you have to sit out, it gives you a different perception and appreciation of, ‘When I get back, I want to make sure I maximize the opportunities I have,’” McDonald said. “He’s definitely done that. ... He’s done a great job of getting himself back together. Now, he’s gradually building up and stacking days like (coach Bret Bielema) likes to say. I think he’s going to be able to help us.”
Miller might have lost a year on the field in 2022, but it still gives him a leg up on true freshmen like Malik Elzy and Collin Dixon and junior college transfer Alex Capka-Jones because he was still immersed in the program. He also spent his year on the sideline studying opposing defenses — and defensive backs — and diving deeper into coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.’s offense.
“I’m playing with more confidence,” Miller said. “The more you know, the more comfortable you are going out there. ... I haven’t had a whole lot of experience, obviously, because of my injury and my certain situation. We’ll see. When the time comes, I’ll seize the opportunity.”