Bret Bielema has won a couple recruiting battles in his backyard and kept some of the area’s top players from leaving the state. All told, the 2023 Illini football roster boasts eight former area stars. Illinois beat writer Scott Richey highlights that group of players:
Julian Pearl
Vitals: 6-6, 315, Sr., OL
Scott Richey’s comment: The 2022 season was nearly Pearl’s last at Illinois. The former multi-sport Danville standout was leaning significantly in that direction before a post-ReliaQuest Bowl announcement he’d return for a sixth season in Champaign. The goal? Improve his standing as a potential NFL draft pick after earning All-Big Ten honorable-mention status last season. Pearl will start for the third straight season and second at left tackle this fall. His pairing with left guard Isaiah Adams is the strength of Illinois’ offensive line, and those two getting a second season together could help both their NFL chances.
Bryce Barnes
Vitals: 6-2, 285, Sr., DL
Scott Richey’s comment: You’ll find Barnes on Illinois’ two-deep again this fall. Unofficially, of course, since Bielema opts not to release a depth chart. But Barnes returns as a primary backup at defensive tackle behind Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout is also healthy again after his second shoulder surgery in less than three years. Barnes has bounced around positionally since arriving at Illinois in 2019, but he played in all 13 games that year as a true freshman and is up to 44 games played for his career. Not bad for a former walk-on.
Aidan Laughery
Vitals: 5-11, 200, R-Fr., RB
Scott Richey’s comment: Laughery’s debut season at Illinois was curtailed by a series of injuries. An all-too-familiar story for the former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley star. Hamstring and knee injuries hampered his junior track season and senior football season, and the injury bug followed him to Champaign. He dealt with nagging injuries in the 2022 season, playing in just one game before a partially torn left pectoral muscle shut him down completely. Healthy again, Laughery gives Illinois a change of pace with real burst in a backfield that trends more toward power running back options.
Kaden Feagin
Vitals: 6-3, 250, Fr., RB
Scott Richey’s comment: In an Illinois backfield not short on big running backs, Feagin is the biggest. The true freshman got a jump start on his college football career by enrolling in January. A full slate of spring practices and summer workouts has the former Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond standout impressing the Illini coaches. Bret Bielema has gone out of his way to mention Feagin in the last two weeks, as he competes for snaps with the quartet of Reggie Love III, Josh McCray, Aidan Laughery and Jordan Anderson. Don’t be surprised to see the former four-star recruit on the field in 2023.
Clayton Leonard
Vitals: 6-4, 290, R-Fr., OL
Scott Richey’s comment: Leonard is part of what’s been nearly a total teardown and rebuild of Illinois’ offensive line room. Of the 19 offensive lineman on the roster, just six were recruited by former Illini coach Lovie Smith. Leonard is one of the 13 that Bielema brought in the last two recruiting classes. The former Iroquois West standout redshirted during the 2022 season after arriving as a three-star recruit following an all-state caliber senior season with the Raiders. While Leonard did not appear in any games last fall, he was named Illinois’ Offensive Look Team Player of the Year.
Ben Schultz
Vitals: 6-3, 240, Jr., TE
Scott Richey’s comment: Schultz flipped sides of the ball this offseason, moving from outside linebacker to tight end. The three-year letter winner at Champaign Central is following a familiar path, though. The Illinois walk-on joined the team in 2019 as a defensive back, moved to outside linebacker when Bielema created that position after taking the Illini job and is now a tight end. Call it the Michael Marchese route. Schultz appeared in three games in 2022, including the ReliaQuest Bowl, but moving to tight end could create a great opportunity to get on the field this fall.
Tyler McClure
Vitals: 6-2, 205, So., WR
Scott Richey’s comment: McClure was a surprise addition to the Illinois roster this offseason. Not because he spent his freshman season at Kaskaskia College. Bielema has started to mine the junior-college ranks to fill out positional needs. No, it was a surprise because McClure played baseball at Kaskaskia and hadn’t played organized football since 2017 when he was a quarterback and wide receiver at Centennial. A walk-on for the Illini, McClure enrolled in January and went through spring practices and summer workouts. He joined an Illinois wide receiver room that’s long on athletes, but rather short on experience.