Illinois coach Bret Bielema and both coordinators were available Monday afternoon ahead of Saturday's game against Florida Atlantic. Here's some of what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Out for the season
Three different Illinois players will have season-ending surgery this week. Redshirt freshman running back Jordan Anderson's knee surgery for the torn ACL he suffered in training camp was put off while he recovered from an illness. Also having surgery to repair a torn ACL is redshirt sophomore safety Demetrius Hill.
The third Illini facing season-ending surgery hits the toughest. Sophomore safety Matthew Bailey, who missed all of spring ball and fall training camp, dislocated his left shoulder in Saturday's loss to Penn State and also suffered structural damage that will sideline him until 2024. Bailey, who made his 2023 debut Saturday, suffered the initial injury on his first play.
"He kind of just put his left hand out, and everything kind of piled on top of him," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "He did get enough strength to go back in. ... Sometimes guys will have these type of moments and can play with it, but his injury is one he won't be able to do that. That's why we obviously wasted no time to make the decision to get the surgery done as fast as we can. He'll look at probably a six-month rehab for that."
Options at safety
The season-ending injuries to Bailey and Hill limit Illinois' options at strong safety. Southern Illinois transfer Clayton Bush started the first two games of the season in Bailey's absence and filled back in once the Moline native was ruled out of Saturday's game following a second blow to his shoulder. Also potentially in the mix could be Louisville transfer Nicario Harper, Miles Scott (which would necessitate putting someone else at free safety) and true freshman Mac Resetich.
"You just try to dual train them," Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said about his safeties. "Just so they understand the position and what we want out of that position so if a guy does go down there's not a scramble trying to train a new guy. ... It's continuing to push those guys daily. With what we do, I think we make it easier than probably what most teams would see in terms of what we run and how we run our defense. I think that allows our guys to play a little faster."
By committee
Different circumstances through the first three games have limited what Illinois was able to accomplish with its rushing offense. Early deficits to Toledo and Kansas turned those two games into pass-by-necessity outings. Giving away the ball to Penn State five times further limited opportunities to establish the run game.
The Illini's ideal offensive world is run-pass balance — albeit with a strong run game leading the way. Through three games they haven't come close to reaching that ideal, but Reggie Love III (32 carries for 163 yards) has surpassed quarterback Luke Altmyer as the team's leading rusher.
"I think Reggie has established himself with his consistency," Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. said. "But we've got to have all those guys. For us to be able to run, it's got to be by committee. We need more from those other guys. I think Kaden (Feagin) flashed and did well. Aidan (Laughery) as well. I think there's room for all of those guys. ... We need Josh (McCray) to have a good week this week. But Reggie certainly did a nice job last week and proved his consistency and reliability."