Illinois coach Bret Bielema was available Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium ahead of Friday's first road game at Kansas. Here's some of what he had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Injury update
The only injured Illinois player from Saturday's season opener against Toledo that is truly questionable for the Kansas game is Tyler Strain. The redshirt sophomore cornerback suffered a concussion during the Illini's win against the Rockets and has to complete the full concussion protocol before he's cleared. Bielema said Strain was trending in that direction.
Most of the "injury" issues during Saturday's opener were cramp-related. Bielema said guys like Zy Crisler, Xavier Scott, Kenenna Odeluga and Josh Gesky are all available this week, although the forecast for an even hotter Friday game at Kansas means being cognizant of those issues popping up again.
The most consequential injury news from Bielema, though, was a clean MRI for starting left guard Isaiah Adams, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter Saturday, and a positive report on sophomore safety Matthew Bailey.
"Isaiah Adams, all the X-rays and MRIs were negative and really like the progress he's made in the last 24 hours," Bielema said. "(Bailey) had his second wave of tests, and all were very positive. He's progressing even further this week than we had hoped. Really excited about him. If not this week, then next week we feel pretty good about."
Shining at safety
No defensive back in the country graded out as high as Illinois free safety Miles Scott from last week's games. The converted wide receiver also received the third highest grade of all defensive players, per Pro Football Focus, in his first game on that side of the ball. Scott finished with six tackles and one pass breakup, but it was his interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Illini much-needed life agianst Toledo.
"I just thought he handled the moment really well," Bielema said. "Obviously, that one play was a huge factor in the game, but he made so many other plays. Just really good awareness. Common sense. Just a really, really good opening game for him. I think he's going to be a really good football player here for a long time."
Room for improvement
Illinois basketball coach Brad Underwood has his saying that the best thing about freshmen is they become sophomores. Bielema hasn't been shy about unleashing something similar that the most improvement for football teams comes between Week 1 and Week 2. The Illini hit the sweep spot for that, too, with a win Saturday against Toledo but with enough red flags (yellow ones, in this instance) to address real areas for improvement.
"There were enough things for us in all three phases of the game that let us win the game, but a lot of things we can go correct," Bielema said. "I thought our guys really bought into that. (Monday), with no class, we've been able to have some guys through the building. We brought some guys in, 'Hey, this is where you are. This is where you can go.' Just a lot of really good conversations. A lot of people always talk about the growth from game one to game two with players, but I think it can really happen for coaches that haven't worked together."