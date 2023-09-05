Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Illinois coaches and players were available after practice Tuesday at Memorial Stadium ahead of Friday's first road game at Kansas. Here's some of what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Back in the box
Barry Lunney Jr. spent his first season as Illinois' offensive coordinator calling plays from the field in 2022. Lunney has moved back to the press box this fall. He's called plays from there in his previous stops as a coordinator — both in high school and college — and sees that as the best situation for this year's team. Starting quarterback Luke Altmyer's demeanor was part of Lunney's reasoning. So was having student assistant coach Art Sitkowski at field level.
"I think it was good for me, and I think it's right for us and for me this year," Lunney said. "It allowed me to kind of take the emotions out of it and just be very calculated in how we approached the game and how we were calling and scripting between series. ... Art and (Altmyer) have a great rapport, and Art's a great help in our quarterback room overall. He's the liaison there."
Capitalizing on opportunities
Toledo's preparation for Saturday's season opener at Illinois clearly included a focus on Isaiah Williams. A reasonable choice for the Rockets considering the Illini wide receiver caught 82 passes for 715 yards in 2022 — mostly on short routes. Williams ranked second nationally last season, per Pro Football Focus, with 683 yards after catch. Toledo was ready for Williams' array of bubble screen and jet sweep opportunities, and he still caught five passes for 51 yards.
"The biggest thing for me is whenever I get my chance just make the best of my opportunity," Williams said. "Try to make a play. Even if it's not there, try to get positive yardage. ... Get five (yards). Get four. Get a couple yards here and there. Every play is not going to be a home run play. Just understanding that going back to last year where I'm trying to make every play a home run play trying to make this guy miss or this guy miss. Just taking what I can."
Next man up
Aaron Henry's message to his defensive backs — many of them young — before the season started was to be ready. Not at the top of the depth chart? You're time might still come. It did on Saturday against Toledo for both redshirt freshman Elijah Mc-Cantos and true freshman Zach Tobe. With Tyson Rooks unavailable and Tyler Strain forced out of the game with a concussion, Mc-Cantos slid into the lineup at nickel back once Xavier Scott bounced out to Strain's boundary cornerback position.
"Obviously, I think he could have put himself in better positions at times in terms of fundamentals, and I've got to help him do that just in regard to our coverage," Henry said of Mc-Cantos. "He didn't waver. He was extremely confident. I think at some point in time, as the year goes, on we're going to need that young man. ... Fundamentally, he's got to clean up some technique things, but they tried to take some shots on him and I thought he responded really well."