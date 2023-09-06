Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Illinois coach Bret Bielema was available after Wednesday's practice in his final media appearance before Friday night's game at Kansas. Here's some of what he had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Injury update
Illinois will be at close to full strength for Friday night's game in Lawrence, Kan. Starting cornerback Tyler Strain cleared concussion protocol and practiced Wednesday. So did starting left guard Isaiah Adams, who suffered a minor knee injury late in the fourth quarter of the Illini's season-opening win against Toledo. Also back at practice this week? Matthew Bailey, who has completed his return from offseason foot surgery. Bailey won't play at Kansas — or make the trip — but Bielema expects the sophomore safety to be available for the Sept. 16 Penn State game in Champaign.
"The roster spots are so valuable," Bielema said about Bailey staying in Champaign. "There are some things we can do rehab-wise that wouldn't be the same accessibility he has there. If he hadn't played last year so much and been involved, I'd think about taking him on this just to get the continuity of traveling, but he's looked great."
Running back rotation
Bielema spent the better part of the month leading up to Illinois' season opener discussing what would be a rotation at running back. Reggie Love III and Josh McCray were the two top options, but redshirt freshman Aidan Laughery and freshman Kaden Feagin — both former area stars — would be in the mix. Love got the start Saturday agianst Toledo and rushed 12 times for 58 yards. McCray had 11 carries for 30 yards. And ... that was it. No Laughery or Feagin.
"We had every intention of Aidan and Kaden both getting in the game," Bielema said. "This week I think even more so, but last week Josh and Reggie ... we really wanted to get them going just to make sure we could get that established. I think that's happened, but now there's also some very specific and unique things where we could get Aidan and Kaden Feagin in the game."
Beat the heat
Multiple Illinois players went to the sideline with cramping issues during Saturday's game against Toledo. Notable among that group was the entire right side of the offensive line — right guard Josh Gesky and right tackle Zy Crisler — plus starting nickel back Xavier Scott and backup linebacker Kenenna Odeluga. The forecast for Friday in Lawrence calls for a high of 89, which should be attenuated by a 6:30 p.m. kickoff.
"When we were in fall camp, we didn't have a lot of hot days, but I would reference the temperature in Lawrence at that time because they had a really hot box over there," Bielema said. "An advantage they had. ... It's a little bit different feel, but very similar to what we've been experiencing here. I think the element of that in addition to the four guys last week that cramped up and needed IVs, we've really been proactive with them even (Wednesday) giving those guys hydration tests coming into the building."