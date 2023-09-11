Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Illinois coach Bret Bielema was available Monday afternoon ahead of Saturday's game against No. 7 Penn State. Here's some of what he had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Big Noon who?
FOX announced Saturday it was scrapping its plans to host this week's "Big Noon Saturday" pregame show in Champaign with a return trip to Boulder, Colo., replacing the stop in Grange Grove. Bielema didn't seem put out by the decision. He was already pushing back last week on ideas to promote the game against Penn State before Illinois had even played Kansas. While Bielema was all for one of the national college football spotlights shining on Champaign, FOX's decision to go back to Colorado didn't faze him.
"It really wasn't a big deal to me to begin with," Bielema said. "When it was mentioned to me on Saturday and I was made aware of that, I took that as a responsibility of me. My responsibility as a head coach was to win football games. Obviously, they have the right to choose that. ... Obviously, Penn State won. We didn't. For us to do what we want to do, we've got to focus on the task at hand. I don't really get worked up about things I don't have a voice in."
Composure is key
Illinois has given up a dozen scoring drives in its first two games of the season — six apiece to Toledo and Kansas. Four by the Rockets were either extended or aided by an Illinois penalty. Not run-of-the-mill false starts either. More like defensive pass interference (twice on the same drive), roughing the passer, a facemask call and an unsportsmanlike conduct. Three more drives by the Jayhawks played out similarly, with a fourth major penalty happening in the wake of a Kansas touchdown.
"In certain situations, there's going to be certain fouls that happen during a game that are just part of the game," Bielema said, referencing the facemask penalties on Johnny Newton (Toledo) and Ryan Meed (Kansas). What we can't have is post-snap penalties and repeated issues. ... Our guys have to learn restraint is a very, very big part of the game. We've got to do a better job of that. Even when we're provoked."
Bailey in the back end
The injury rundown from Bielema on Monday afternoon was relatively quick. Illinois managed its way through its first two games with few issues. Starting left tackle Julian Pearl, who dislocated a finger and had to be taken out of last week's game at Kansas, is expected to be ready for Saturday's game against Penn State. Outside linebacker Ezekiel Holmes started the season taking a step back from his recovery from last year's ACL injury, but has also been cleared to return this week. And Matthew Bailey should be back in the Illini secondary after missing the first two games following a summer setback related to his offseason foot surgery.
"It will be nice to get him back in rotation," Bielema said of Bailey. "Not just from a pure skills standpoint. He just kind of embodies everything in the back end. We knew coming into this year we were going to replace 4-5 back end players. Not just routine players. Really good players. He brings a little substance back there that got a lot of game experience last year not just in the games, but in the preparation for the games. He's been a little bit of an assistant coach out there on the field during practice and also during the home game."