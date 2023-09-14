Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Illinois coach Bret Bielema was available after Thursday morning's practice ahead of Saturday's game against No. 7 Penn State. Here's some of what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Ready to go
Matthew Bailey hasn't played since the ReliaQuest Bowl in early January. A foot injury — and subsequent surgery — meant he missed the entirety of spring ball. A setback this summer had the sophomore safety sidelined again through training camp and the start of the season. But after practicing last week and this week, Bailey will be on the field Saturday against Penn State. With no real snap limits.
"Especially the back half of the season and the bowl game when those guys didn't play, he took a huge leadership role," Bielema said. "Him and (Sydney Brown) were extremely close. In the first bowl prep when Syd declared he wouldn't play, I remember getting out on the practice field and see him warm up with the same routine Syd warmed up with before practice. It just made me smile because I knew he'd taken an inventory there. I think that's an indicator of who he is."
Past is past
Bielema polled his team on Sunday night. A simple question. Who in the meeting room had actually played against Penn State? The only hands raised were the veterans in the first couple rows. The Illini's nine-overtime victory at Penn State might have been just two years ago, but the roster has turned over significantly since then. A full third of this year's team — between freshmen and transfers — is newcomers.
"I definitely brought it up to those guys on Sunday night when we got together and talked about what was coming in front of us because I knew it would be brought up to them," Bielema said about the 2021 game. "They were ranked No. 7 in the country. I believe we were 2-5 at the time. ... That game, in particular, allowed people to look at that and say, 'OK, this is when Illinois started to show it could play at a level that everybody else can play at. But that time is behind us."
Welcome to Champaign
Illinois will host dozens of high school prospects for Saturday's game. It's not what Bielema would call a "major" recruiting weekend — that title is reserved for when there are official visitors on campus — but several of the Illini's committed 2024 recruits are scheduled to be in attendance at Memorial Stadium. That group includes the likes of Tysean Griffin, Carlos Orr and Karsen Konkel. Also expected are uncommitted 2024 recruits, a slew of 2025 prospects and some 2026 recruits.
"Every home game we make big because you can get kids on campus on unofficials," Bielema said. "As coaches on game days, we don't get a lot of chance to interact. I'll get a chance to meet with a couple individually to say hello, but it's more of our recruiting staff and the environment."