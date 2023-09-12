Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Illinois assistant coaches and players were available after Tuesday morning's practice ahead of Saturday's game against No. 7 Penn State. Here's some of what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Consistency and discipline
The upside for the Illinois defense moving forward through the rest of the 2023 season is it probably won't face quarterbacks like Toledo's Dequan Finn and Kansas' Jalon Daniels again this year. The closest might be Nebraska's Jeff Sims given he rushed for 1,152 yards in three seasons at Georgia Tech, but the rest of the Illini's slate is filled with quarterbacks that lean more passer than runner. That includes Penn State sophomore Drew Allar, who has thrown for 873 yards and eight touchdowns in two games so far this season. Still, lessons were learned in those first two weeks.
"It was definitely helpful to face talented quarterbacks, talented offensive lines," said Terrance Jamison, Illinois' co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach. "We face that every day in practice. We face our own offensive line. We face our own quarterbacks that are dynamic in terms of throwing the ball and running the ball.
"We're going to continuously see that because we don't know what the opposing team has on the depth chart. They may rotate those guys in. The challenge for us is to be consistent, be disciplined. Stop the run first and be disciplined in our pass rush."
Positional versatility
Isaiah Adams wouldn't bite on questions about his ability to play multiple positions on the offensive line Tuesday other than to say he's comfortable doing so. The Illinois captain and starting left guard got a few snaps at right tackle in the Illini's season opener when Zy Crisler was out of the game with cramping issues. Adams was back at left guard last Friday night at Kansas, but Illinois coach Bret Bielema said after the 34-23 loss to the Jayhawks that offensive line play would be evaluated. Adams bouncing out to tackle is a legitimate option.
"Wherever the team needs me, I'll be there," Adams said. "(Positional versatility) definitely starts in the book and knowing the different assignments between the tackle and guard. Base blocking your guy is the same thing at guard as tackle. Translating the techniques at guard to tackle and vice versa — tackle is more space — but the technique is the same. Same striking. Same foot placement when you get a bull rush."
Don't forget about Bryant
Seth Coleman and Gabe Jacas entered the 2023 season as Illinois' top two outside linebackers. Different players with different physiques — Coleman long and athletic, Jacas powerful — but with the same high expectations. Alec Bryant doesn't often get included in conversations along with the Illini's starting outside linebackers. But the 6-foot-3, 245-pound redshirt sophomore has impressed the coaching staff with what he's done in his snaps on the field through two rough weeks for the Illinois defense.
"Alec Bryant may not have the physical attributes of Gabe or Seth, but he's a very good football player," Illinois outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen said. "He's been consistent. In a lot of ways, he's been the most consistent of the three when he's been out there.
"There's talent, and then there's applying talent. He can really apply his talent through instincts and awareness of the game of football. His reaction to blocks are quick. It just makes him a more efficient player. He may not have Gabe's size and may not have Seth's athleticism, but when you combine technique, instincts and timing he's really efficient with what his skill set is."