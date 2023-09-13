Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Illinois assistant coaches and players were available after Wednesday morning's practice ahead of Saturday's game against No. 7 Penn State. Here's some of what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Establishing the run
Protecting Luke Altmyer better than it did in Friday's loss at Kansas has been a priority for the Illinois offensive line this week. The nature of the game dictated throwing the ball more, and the Jayhawks managed six sacks on the Illini quarterback. Illinois pass protection deficiencies were exposed. Right tackle Zy Crisler was left on a protection island, and Kansas took advantage.
But offensive line coach Bart Miller did leave Lawrence, Kan., with a better feeling about his group's run blocking. The raw rushing production was actually lower than the season opener — even with a 72-yard touchdown run from Altmyer — but Kaden Feagin, Josh McCray and Reggie Love III all averaged at least 5 yards per carry. That they combined for just 13 carries was the issue.
"Unlike Toledo, we had some good inside run game going," Miller said. "It just got out of hand, so the game plan somewhat changed when we were down 31-7. That was a lone bright spot. Some of the things we struggled with agianst Toledo we were able to execute, but it was too little, too late, and didn't affect the game, going in, like we thought it would."
Steady special teams presence
First-year Illinois special teams coach Robby Discher inherited a unique set of circumstances when he took the job. Not all that many special teams rooms boast a sixth-year returning starter at kicker and a 30-year-old returning starter at punter. Maturity and experience are not in short supply with Caleb Griffin and Hugh Robertson. Discher knows exactly what he'll get from that duo and knows any miscues in the kicking and punting game, which are bound to happen in a 12-game season, won't be worrisome in the long run.
Both Griffin, with his game-winning field goal against Toledo, and Robertson have been consistent so far this season. Robertson had his struggles early in the 2022 season, but his efforts so far in 2023 averaging 42.6 yards per punt are more in line with how he ended his first year as Illinois' punter.
"That's normal with Australians," Discher said. "I've had a couple. It's different. Most of them grow up playing Australian Rules Football or maybe rugby. It's just different. It takes a little bit of getting used to. ... That's kind of normal for guys who haven't really punted in games before. It takes about a year to get to where your potential can take you."
'Hold down the middle'
Denzel Daxon didn't see the field in his first two seasons at Ohio. The 6-foot-2, 320-pounder out of Nassau, Bahamas, broke into the Bobcats' defensive line rotation in 2021, playing in all 12 games. He had a similar role — more a rotation piece at nose guard than anything else — in 2022. Then he took a chance on himself, entering the transfer portal to use his final two years of eligibility elsewhere.
Illinois intrigued Daxon. The Illini's elite defense in 2021 was a draw, and he felt like he could come to Champaign, get coached up and improve as the anchor of the defensive line. Daxon ultimately worked his way to the top of the depth chart and has started the first two games of the 2023 season.
"When I first made the move here it, was kind of a rough move because the program and how they run things was completely different from what I was used to," Daxon said. "It was kind of tough adjusting to it, but I pulled through it and didn't quit. I think that caught the eyes of the coaches. After that, it was just continuing to get better and continuing to work, and I think that's what put me in the position I'm in.
"I've got to hold it down in the middle. I've got to stay solid with my responsibilities and just hold it down in the middle for my guys so they can get it done in the back."