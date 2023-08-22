Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Illinois assistants Antonio Fenelus and Thad Ward and new starting quarterback Luke Altmyer were available at the Smith Center following Tuesday's practice. Here's some of what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Experience in the backfield
Reggie Love III is the oldest running back on the Illinois roster. The soon-to-be 22-year-old (his birthday is three days before the Illini's Oct. 14 game at Maryland) arrived in Champaign in 2020 and got some run as a true freshman. Then a little more in 2021 and more again last fall as the primary backup to Chase Brown after Josh McCray was hurt. Love finished the year with 72 carries for 329 yards and two rushing touchdowns and is primed to fill an even bigger role this fall.
"He's gotten obviously bigger and stronger," said Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward, who recruited the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Love out of Trinity Catholic High School in St. Louis before Ward left for Temple and then Kansas State and returning to the Illini this season. "He still has great vision. The things I watched in the state championship game with Isaiah (Williams) and all those guys was his vision, and he still has great vision and pretty good speed as well. He catches the ball out of the backfield really well, and he's phenomenal in pass protection. Just a complete back and what you want to have in your room."
Recruiting man-to-man defensive backs
Illinois played almost exclusively man-to-man coverage with its defensive backs last season. Devon Witherspoon made that possible as an eventual first-round NFL draft pick. So did having fifth-year players like Sydney Brown and Quan Martin, a sixth-year free safety in Kendall Smith and a third-year player in Taz Nicholson. Only Nicholson returns, and the Illini have hit the reboot button for its secondary. A younger, mostly less experienced group, though, doesn't mean Illinois will abandon man coverage.
"When we go out and recruit, we want guys who can cover man-to-man," Illinois defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus said. "We watch the tape and made sure they had the ability to do so. If they didn't, they wouldn't be in our room. As far as athleticism, sometimes those guys aren't always just DBs. Sometimes they're coming over from the receiver side being able to transition and get in and out of breaks. We look for guys that have twitch — not necessarily having to run a 4.3 or 4.4 (40-yard dash), but guys that can get in and out of breaks really quick."
Fielding a dynamic offense
Altmyer was officially handed the reins to the Illinois offense on Monday as the winner of the Illini's training camp quarterback competition with John Paddock and Donovan Leary. The goal for year two with coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.? A little more dynamism on the offensive side of the ball. Altmyer's goal? Put his playmakers in a position to succeed.
"(Lunney) has had an incredible history where he's been at putting up incredible numbers and being really versatile and dynamic," Altmyer said. "That's the goal here is to be very versatile and explosive and dynamic with all our playmakers. We have lot of great players, whether that's our backs, our wideouts or our tight ends. A lot of explosive ability. ... Hopefully, I can just be a point guard for this offense, facilitate and get the ball in our playmakers' hands and let them do a lot of the work and make me look good."