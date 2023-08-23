Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Illinois' offensive captains Isaiah Williams, Isaiah Adams and Tip Reiman were available at the Smith Center following Wednesday's practice. Here's some of what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Winning them over
Williams can't help but be honest. Luke Altmyer first won him over with his arm. But what Williams has seen from Illinois' newly-named starting quarterback in the last eight months is real growth as a leader. The veteran Illini wide receiver sees Altmyer as a player the rest of the offense can rally behind. That makes it the best of both worlds because Altmyer's arm hasn't gotten worse in the process.
"As a receiver, he makes my job easy," Williams said. "He puts the ball exactly where it needs to be. Sometimes, even if you're covered, he finds a little window to put the ball through. When you've got that at the quarterback position, it's special. ... The thing is he's confident in his arm. He's a guy that's going to take some shots and let you make a play. I feel like when you've got that at the quarterback, it's easy to rally behind."
Putting in extra work
All three offensive captains stayed on the field for extra work following Wednesday's practice. It's Adams' regular routine. Three days a week on the field working on skill development and two days in the weight room at the Smith Center for a post-practice lift. Heat index topping 100 degrees or not.
"(Wednesday) we worked on a lot of hand placement, punch timing and bull rushes," Adams said. "Post-practice we'll do more pass or run type of stuff with our assistant coaches, or I'll go lift arms with (strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright) or jump rope. Just trying to stay active after practice and cool down."
Becoming a tight end
Position changes are an offseason staple for football programs. It's mostly coaching staffs seeing a better fit or perhaps more opportunity for a player elsewhere, but it's become a regular part of roster evolution after a season. Walk-ons are often the most switched players, and that group this offseason included Champaign Central grad Ben Schultz, who moved from outside linebacker to tight end. Schultz was a safety before becoming a linebacker, which makes his move to tight end particularly Michael Marchese-esque.
"Same story," Reiman said. "Different cats, but similar vibes. I think it's maybe the body type. I feel like a lto of times big safeties or longer linebackers typically are good with leverage, so that's always a plus in the blocking game. If they're bigger, they naturally have a closer body to a tight end."