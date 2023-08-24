Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Illinois' defensive captains Tarique Barnes, Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. were available at the Smith Center following Thursday's practice. Here's some of what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Growing as a leader
Barnes played in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2019, but it was almost exclusively on special teams. His first starts came just a year later, and as a middle linebacker, sophomore or not, the Memphis, Tenn., native was thrust into a leadership role. A role that grew through 2020 and 2021 and eventually saw Barnes named a team captain last fall. He's evolved as a leader and found his voice as now a two-time captain after earning the honor again this week.
"I wouldn't say, in the back of my head, I was expecting it," Barnes. "More than anything, I knew how I wanted to move forward in the leadership and captain roles. Being the guy in this seat, people do look at you and listen to the things you say and how you act. It's really reinforcing Coach (Aaron) Henry and Coach (Bret Bielema) and the things they said, but player wise building relationships and upholding standards we've set for ourselves."
Connection with teammates
How Illinois captains have been selected has varied from coaching staff to coaching staff. Former Illini coach Lovie Smith had captains selected on a week-to-week basis during the 2017 season. The next year had a trio of permanent captains — Nick Allegretti, Del'Shawn Phillips and Dele Harding — and a rotating fourth captain every week. Bielema-era captains have been announced before the season. The connecting thread regardless of approach has been captains selected by a vote from their teammates.
"Just knowing the team elected me just shows me how much I mean to the guys," Randolph said. "They mean the world to me as well. For them to vote me, I'll take that. it's something I'll hold on to forever. ... Going into my fifth year now and get voted captain is just a great opportunity. It's an honor, honestly. There's been great people that have been captain before me."
Stout up front
Newton and Randolph have landed on essentially every preseason award watch list possible for defensive linemen. Both have earned multiple preseason All-American honors, too, with Newton the first Illinois player — ever — to be named an Associated Press preseason All-American. Both Illini defensive tackles maintain, however, that they're success is tied directly to what the nose guard that lines up between them can do on the field. That's Denzel Daxon and TeRah Edwards this season.
"A solid 1-2 punch," Newton said. "I feel like year will be a big shock to a lot of people how good our nose guards are in the pass rush aspect. They'll be a big help with that. ... If I'm doing my job correctly, I should be getting doubled teamed. That will create one-on-ones for whatever nose guard we've got, and I feel like anybody on our (defensive) line, in a one-on-one position, we're going to win."