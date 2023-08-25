Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Illinois coach Bret Bielema was available at the Smith Center following Friday's final practice before Toledo game week. Here's some of what he had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Hot, humid week
Wet-bulb globe temperature is a phrase that's jumped into the lexicon this week with high schools having to determine how hot — and humid — was too hot for sports. Wet-bulb globe temperature, of course, is a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight. While it's usage became popular at the high school level, Bielema said it didn't enter his vocabulary this week. No Illinois practices were moved or canceled. That they were morning practices helped some, but Bielema was actually waiting for heat and humidity like this after otherwise mild weather through most of training camp.
"I've watched Toledo, Kansas, Penn State and (Florida Atlantic) really since June," Bielema said. "I follow their social media accounts. It's been really hot at other places. It hasn't been hot here. We took full advantage of Tuesday. The good news was it was the hottest one we've had all year. Wednesday was even hotter. Thursday was even hotter than that. We had big practices in the hottest days of the year."
Sense of urgency
Friday marked Illinois' final practice before game week preparations begin in earnest Sunday for the season opener against Toledo. It will be the first for new assistant coaches Antonio Fenelus, Charlie Bullen, Thad Ward and Robby Discher. Aaron Henry is also in a new role as defensive coordinator. There's still some adjustments to be made there, but the focus should shift solely to the players by the end of next week.
"One of the quotes I always used to hear from Coach (Barry) Alvarez when I started working for him was, 'On Thursday and Friday, I want to hear coaches less and players more,'" Bielema said. "When you get amongst the live crowd that we want — we want a big, live crowd out there at Memorial (Stadium) — it should be loud. They're not going to be able to hear us coaching from the sideline. The players play and get themselves aligned and communicate so we know what they do know and what they don't know."
Preseason hype
Bielema coached three Big Ten championship teams at Wisconsin. None of them boasted the number of players Illinois has on the Senior Bowl watch list heading into the 2023 season. That group includes Seth Coleman, Tip Reiman, Nicario Harper, Isaiah Williams, Julian Pearl, Isaiah Adams, Johnny Newton, Reggie Love III, Tarique Barnes, Keith Randolph Jr. and Taz Nicholson. Plenty of starters, also a safety who hasn't played a snap for the Illini in Harper and a running back with 486 career rushing yards in Love.
"In the world of college football and the people that watch us, we're getting a lot of attention because of what we've done," Bielema said. "Sometimes it's good for players to understand that's really just a wish list. We wish you to be good. They want you to be good. You want to be good. But none of that really matters. ... Nothing really happens until you do what you do."