Illinois coach Bret Bielema and both of his coordinators were available Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium ahead of Saturday's season opener against Toledo. Here's some of what he had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Injury report
Matthew Bailey's status for Saturday's game remains unchanged. The sophomore safety won't be available, as his recovery continues from offseason foot surgery. The number of unavailable players has grown, though. Illinois has paused outside linebacker Ezekiel Holmes' return from last season's torn ACL for a couple weeks. Redshirt freshmen linebacker Malachi Hood (Achilles) and redshirt freshman running back Jordan Anderson (ACL) will both miss the entire season. Anderson's injury opens the door for former area standouts Aidan Laughery and Kaden Feagin in the Illini run game.
"Since we started fall camp, I would say, by far, (Josh McCray and Reggie Love III) have taken the majority of the reps with the 1s," Bielema said. "With the 2s and 3s, it's rotated between Kaden and Aidan. The good side is, those two guys who are kind of that next group of guys to go in, if you asked our offensive players for sure — and probably our defensive guys — if anybody wants to see those freshmen take their first reps I bet a lot of people would vote between Kaden Feagin, Malik Elzy and Aidan Laughery."
Double trouble
New dad Aaron Henry is already having his sleep interrupted. Twin girls Harlow and Dakota, who were born right before Illinois started fall training camp, have made sure of that. But it turns out that's not all that's keeping Henry up at night ahead of the season opener. Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn, who had 2,901 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns for last year's MAC champions, is worrying the Illini defensive coordinator, too.
"I'm not sure who keeps me up longer at night — my new twin girls or Dequan Finn," Henry quipped. "He's a very special player. You can see why they've had success with a guy like that who can throw it and can run it. He's extremely special. He's obviously vital to their offense and what they do. ... I think any time you're facing a dual quarterback like this, obviously, you've got to try to contain him. That's the most important thing — try to contain him and limit the explosive plays."
Settled in
Barry Lunney Jr. is "way more comfortable" in his second season as Illinois offensive coordinator. Not too comfortable — Lunney is aware of the improvements the Illini offense has to make from a year ago — but there's a noticeable change from a year ago. That Lunney is also in his sevenths eason total working with Bielema makes a difference, too.
"You see a lot of the residual effects of that when we go to practice," Lunney said. "Maybe we put in a special situation that last year would have been brand new and now it's, 'Oh, yeah, that's what we call that at the end of the game,' and we're able to execute. That's a microcosm, a little bit, of the big picture things of the comfort level. Just the terminology, the situational anticipation, what the players expect from me in meetings and practice, all that has grown in year two as it should have. I'm excited to take that offseason stuff and let that come to life when we start our season on Saturday."