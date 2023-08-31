Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Illinois coach Bret Bielema was available after Thursday's final full practice for the season opener against Toledo. Here's some of what he had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Filling out the line
Josh Gesky spent the 2021 season opener on the sidelines, as Illinois opened the Bielema era with a win against Nebraska. It's a place he'd occupy the rest of the year. The then 6-foot-5, 265-pound offensive lineman did not appear in a single game and redshirted as a true freshman. Gesky had more responsibility on his plate in the 2022 season, but he played primarily on special teams. Come Saturday, though, the Manteno native, who now checks in at 6-5 and 325 pounds will be on the field as Illinois' starting right guard.
"Josh Gesky has been probably one of the biggest improved players from last fall to this fall," Bielema said. "You could see it in the spring. You could see it in the way he handled his business to get to the spring. Josh is also a diabetic, so the personal things he goes through just to get ready for practice every day makes an incredible comment to me about the way he prepares. And he just got really good at football."
Slotting in at safety
Illinois had to fill both safety spots in its defense after losing Sydney Brown and Kendall Smith. Matthew Bailey will eventually take one of those jobs, but the Illini sophomore is still in the midst of recovering from offseason foot surgery after a slight summer setback. So former walk-on wide receiver Miles Scott (free safety) and Southern Illinois transfer Clayton Bush (boundary/strong safety) will get first crack when the Illini face Toledo on Saturday.
"We tried to play (Scott) at corner, and I told those guys, 'He's a safety, he's a safety, he's a safety,'" Bielema said. "Once we put him there, it was even more natural. Just instinctive. He runs. Because of his offensive background, I think he understands concepts and routes a little bit better. Clayton, Demetrius (Hill) and Nicario (Harper) have been in a pretty intense battle. Obviously, Matt Bailey would normally man that spot, but Clayton is incredibly athletic. Really good high point on the ball, and he's got a good feel down in the box."
Success at the next level
Final cuts to NFL rosters ahead of the 2023 season saw 19 former Illinois players wind up on active rosters and two land grab practice squad assignments. That group includes seven rookies, with Alex Palczewski (Denver), Sydney Brown (Philadelphia), Chase Brown (Cincinnati), Devon Witherspoon (Seattle), Quan Martin (Washington), Tommy DeVito (New York Giants, practice squad) and Isaac Darkangelo (Oakland, practice squad) all starting their NFL careers.
"One of the things that jumped out to me when I first got here was the lack of Illinois players in the league," Bielema said. "One of the things that's really grown here, I saw a list of (21) guys, and I believe more than half of those were guys who played and suited up for us. Obviously, we're busy this week, but I tried to reach out to anybody that's played for me that made a roster. To hear their excitement and to hear their thanks for their experience was pretty awesome."