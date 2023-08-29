Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Three Illinois offensive players were available after practice Tuesday. Here's some of what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Staying safe
The Guardian Cap, a soft shell helmet cover, was created in 2010 as a way to mitigate repetitive blows football players might suffer in the course of practice. The NFL mandated them for preseason practices in 2022 for offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends, and then increased that mandate to all preseason, regular season and postseason practices ahead of the 2023 season. Running backs and fullbacks were added to the list of players that are required to wear them. The choice to wear a Guardian Cap for Illinois players is one coach Bret Bielema lets them make.
"At first, I didn't want to wear it because I thought it would be super heavy on the helmet," said Illinois running back Reggie Love III, who wore it for the first time this training camp. "It feels like a pillow. Coach B. talks about it a lot and gives us the option. If I can reduce 20 percent of getting a concussion or head injury, why not do it? They do it in the (NFL), so I might as well practice it now so when I come to the point in my life I'll be prepared."
Film review
Pat Bryant spent his freshman season at Illinois just trying to master the basic ins and outs of playing wide receiver at the college level. The Jacksonville, Fla., native was able to expand his preparation as a sophomore, picking up an important tip from teammates Isaiah Williams and Brian Hightower last year. Studying film on the Illini's opponents was still important, but self study could further his growth in the game. So while Bryant has checked out the Toledo defensive backs who might cover him Saturday, he's watched plenty of himself from training camp and practice, too.
"At least 30 minutes a day, at minimum, just watching film on opposing teams and then watching a little film on myself," Bryant. "Just little things that (defensive backs) could pick up on. Certain tendencies I do when I'm running certain routes so I can go back and correct them so the DBs aren't easily able to guess my routes. Then checking my physicality to make sure if somebody else is watching my film they know I'm a physical wide receiver."
Growing confidence
Enrolling at Illinois in January gave former Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond star Kaden Feagin a jumpstart on his college career. A jumpstart on shifting his focus solely to running back, too, after lining up at quarterback and linebacker for the Knights. What stood out to Feagin's teammates was his capacity to learn and his willingness to do so during the spring. That hasn't changed in the last eight months, and neither has Feagin's unique blend of size and athleticism.
"Kaden is actually a workhorse," Illinois running back Josh McCray said. "He works every day, sitting behind me and Reggie always taking notes just like we are. (Running backs coach Thad Ward) will ask to see our notes, and Kaden actually takes good notes. ... Just watching how Kaden worked from the summertime to now and then camp to now, the first practice week, Kaden got way, way better each and every week. You just see him developing."