Illinois offensive coaches and defensive players were available after practice Wednesday. Here's some of what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Depth up front
The left side of the Illinois offensive line has been set since both Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams announced they were returning for the 2023 season. Despite some offseason searching for other options, Josh Kreutz has locked down the starting center role. The right side of the Illinois line was where the training camp competition occurred, and the Illini head into Saturday's season opener against Toledo with a likely three-players-for-two-spots rotation. Zy Crisler is a returning starter, and whether he lines up at tackle or guard determines whether Jordyn Slaughter or Josh Gesky grabs the fifth spot. The depth after that top six could be stronger, too.
"That was a goal of ours in the spring and a goal of ours this fall camp," Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller said about greater depth on the line this year. "We've got probably seven or eight guys now who are working their way into potentially playing in a Big Ten game. That's an exciting thing for us.
"We're going to need guys to play. We got pretty fortunate last year and had one game with an injury. Other than that, that unit stayed pretty intact. That's a rarity in today's world with how violent the game is, but we're feeling pretty good about where we're headed."
Multiple pass rushers
The top of Illinois' outside linebacker depth chart includes Seth Coleman, Gabe Jacas and Alec Bryant. Ezekiel Holmes will probably be involved, too, once he completes his recovery from last year's ACL injury, and JUCO transfer Laine Jenkins gives the Illini a unique athlete at that position. While Coleman, Jacas and Bryant project to get the bulk of the snaps Saturday, outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen has told his group he isn't shy about rotating through multiple options. That could come in handy Saturday against Toledo and its dual-threat quarterback Dequan Finn.
"If we play six, we play six," Coleman said has been the message. "Whoever is ready is going to go. ... Especially rushing (Finn), you're going to be running around the field trying to bring him down. It definitely helps we have extra people to come in and one guy have the same outcome as another guy."
Filling big shoes
The comparisons to Quan Martin have come from the Illinois defensive staff when discussing Xavier Scott the last few weeks. It's a fairly easy comp to make. Scott might line up at cornerback when the Illini are in their base defense, but that's a rarity for a team that regularly runs out a five-man secondary. In those scenarios, Scott will be in Martin's old spot in the defense at nickel back.
"I just took a couple pointers from Quan last year and implemented them in my game," Scott said. "Just awareness. Little technique stuff that can help you throughout a play. And just always doing your job. That's what helps me — doing my job, being a student of the game and definitely taking my time in the film room and studying the game. It's definitely a hard position to play, but coach put me in that position for a reason. I like to fly around and play fast."