Three-time letter-winning Illinois defensive lineman Brian Schaefering celebrates his 40th birthday on Sunday.
A key member of D-line coach Donnie Thompson’s squad in 2001, 2002 and 2004 (he redshirted in 2003), Schaefering performed alongside Brandon Moore, Derrick Strong, Ryan Matha, Mike O’Brien, Mike Maloney, Scott Moss, Chris Norwell and others. He was an all-star athlete at Hazelwood East High School for Coach Rick Gorzynski. As a true freshman at Illinois in 2001 during the program’s Big Ten championship effort, Schaefering played the final nine games, notching a pair of tackles in the Nokia Sugar Bowl against LSU.
As a sophomore in 2002, he played in all 12 games, earning two starts and finishing the season with four sacks and five tackles for loss. A shoulder injury caused Schaefering to declare a medical redshirt in 2003, but the 6-5, 280-pounder bounced back to win a third monogram in 2004.
After sitting out in 2005 and 2006, he transferred from Illinois to Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Mo. There he led the team with 7.5 sacks and 9.5 tackles for loss, helping take the Lions to the NAIA National Football Championship Series.
Schaefering claimed a roster spot with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns in 2009. He finished his Browns career after appearing in 37 games, posting 72 stops as a nose tackle. Schaefering played briefly for the Dallas Cowboys in 2012.
At one time, he served as the director of sports performance and line coach at Lisle High School, but is now in his second season as an assistant coach at Hazelwood Central for Illini alum Cary Davis.
Schaefering and his wife, Jas, have been married for 19 years and have four children.
Former National Football League players from Hazelwood East High School:Chris Brooks
- (played college football at Nebraska)
Clarence Collins
- (Illinois State)
Bryan Fletcher
- (UCLA)
Jamar Fletcher
- (Wisconsin)
Terrell Fletcher
- (Wisconsin)
Reggie Germany
- (Ohio State)
Jerry Keeble
- (Minnesota)
Christian Kirksey
- (Iowa)
Gerald Nichols
- (Florida State)
Walt Powell
- (Murray State)
Brian Schaefering
- (Illinois)
Scott Starks
- (Wisconsin)
Ronnie Ward
- (Kansas)
Bernard Whittington
- (Indiana)
Brandon Williams
- (Wisconsin)
Michael Young
- (Illinois)
Illini Birthdays
Sunday:
- Steve Roth, basketball (51)
Monday:
- Mike Dudek, football (28)
Tuesday:
- John “Skip” Pickering, athletic trainer (79)
Wednesday:
- Lynn Devers Pounds, gymnastics
Thursday:
- Kirby Wilson, football (62)
Friday:
- Donny Navarro, football (24)
Saturday:
- Jesse Delgado, wrestling (31)