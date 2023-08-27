Dan Roan, the recently retired sports director of Chicago’s WGN-TV, had similar duties at Champaign’s WCIA-TV from 1977 through early 1984. The ’76 Illinois State University graduate was a first-hand witness of the unsuccessful Gary Moeller Illini coaching era (1977-79) and the first four of Mike White’s nine years, including the magical Big Ten Championship season in 1983.
As a lead-up to that squad’s 40th reunion next weekend at Illinois football’s season opener, ILLINI LEGENDS, LISTS & LORE tested Roan’s memory. These were his responses to our questions:What was it about Mike White that gave you confidence that he might be the coach that could lift Illini football’s fortunes after he
replaced Gary Moeller in 1980?
Roan: There was no way to go but up, especially offensively. Moeller’s teams were just a mess. Mike’s reputation preceded him. He had that California pedigree of putting the ball in the air and getting some points on the board. That whole Rose Bowl journey really began with that Ohio State game in 1980 when Dave Wilson
- threw for 621 yards. That’s when the light bulb went on for all of the Illini people that things were going to be good.
Would you agree that much of White’s success was due to the staff with which he surrounded himself?
Roan:
- Oh, yes, and you have to give him a lot of credit for doing that. His assistants really knew what they were doing.
At what point in the season did you think this could be a special team?
Roan:
- I remember that season opener at Mizzou being a really hot day and they just fell on their faces. I think that it was when they went to Wisconsin and won that game. They showed that they weren’t just an offensive football team and could play some defense, too. Of course, the two games that everyone remembers were Ohio State and Michigan.
Jack Trudeau filled big shoes in replacing Tony Eason at quarterback. What do you remember about his growth in 1983?
Roan: I thought that Trudeau always played with a lot of poise. He got a little rattled in the Mizzou game, but as those early-season wins went on, he got the ball rolling. He had so many weapons. David Williams on the outside, then (Mitchell) Brookins to hand it off to and to throw to. And, of course, (Thomas) Rooks
- . ... Everyone will remember his touchdown run against Ohio State. It seemed as though he always came up with a big run. And that offensive line did an awfully good job protecting Trudeau.
What do you remember about
the guys on the defense?
Roan: They had good people in the secondary, but the key was that defensive line, anchored by (Don) Thorp, who went on to be named the Big Ten MVP. Thorp and (Mark) Butkus and others got to a lot of quarterbacks that year. It’s interesting that Thorp was such a good college football player and really never did anything at the next level. It just goes to show you that you don’t have to be like that. You don’t have to end up as an NFL star. You can enjoy success at the college level and that’s fine.
Who was an underrated player
for the Illini in 1983?
Roan: I think, for me, it was Joe Miles
- . He was like a Swiss army knife; he could do a little bit of everything and was a tremendous special teams player. They had a lot of people chipping in to make that team what it was.
After the 16-6 win against Michigan, Illinois took care of business, right?
Roan:
- Illinois took a commanding position in the Big Ten race after the Michigan victory, but they still had three games to go. I thought it was very impressive that they were not only able to win those games, but they dominated everyone. They played some of their best football in those last three.
Why did the Illini fall so flat against UCLA in the Rose Bowl?
Roan:
- I don’t know. Nobody knows. They were certainly a better football team than what they showed that day. Their defensive play was probably the most surprising part. I thought they’d be able to handle UCLA a lot better than they did, but the Bruins just picked ‘em apart. The big stage, the fact that a lot of California kids were playing at home, there’s a lot that went into it. If you throw out the first game and the last game, they played almost a perfect season.
How does the 1983 Illini team rank among some other great Big Ten teams that you’ve seen since then?
Roan:
- It’s definitely up there. To run through the conference season undefeated — Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin — that is not easy to do. So on that simple fact alone, they deserve a lot of recognition. There may have been some teams in the Big Ten better than the ’83 Illini, but I’m kind of biased having watched all those games. I can’t imagine a team that was more exciting than that team was.
Illini Birthdays:
Sunday: Scott Studwell, football (69)
Monday: Maverick Morgan, basketball (29)
Tuesday: Perdita Felicien, track & field
Wednesday: Aminata Yanni Imgrueth, basketball
Thursday: Jer’Zhan “Johnny” Newton, football (21)
Friday: Kofi Cockburn, basketball (24) and Keith Randolph, football (22)
Saturday: Kelly McNee, cross country/track & field