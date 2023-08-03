Consider the 2023 Illinois football season officially underway. Thursday marked the first day of training camp, with the Illini set for an evening practice at Memorial Stadium. Here's what coach Bret Bielema had to say:
Mostly healthy
Illinois brought 120 players to campus for training camp following an NCAA regulation change allowing full rosters — at least to that number — to participate in the preseason practices. Most of the Illini are healthy, too, save for three who will be limited at the start of camp.
Sophomore safety Matthew Bailey has a final checkup coming for the leg injury that cost him the entire spring, but Bielema said he should be available 2-3 weeks out from the Sept. 2 opener against Toledo. Redshirt freshman outside linebacker is dealing with a soft tissue injury that will hold him out of full participation for a few days, and the Illini will also be without JUCO transfer offensive lineman Dezmond Schuster for the time being.
"He's fully able to go from a compliance standout and all that goes into it," Bielema said of Schuster. "There's just some followup things he has to do to be able to fully participate in our practices. That's strictly a physical thing we're waiting on and trying to get some clarity. We'll have more on that as we go forward."
Different camp approach
A Thursday night practice to open training camp isn't just unique timing for the first day. Or in response to the warm and humid weather. The fact Illinois will play night games four times in the first six weeks of the season gave Bielema all the reason he needed to mirror that with five night practices out of the first eight. It's not the only training camp change Bielema's implementing this month.
"I've kind of shared with them over the last two weeks as we've met that this is a camp that I promise you have never seen before," Bielema said about what he told his coaches — many who were with him elsewhere — and players. "Practice format, there's a lot of carryover, but I can tell you right now from practice 1-8 we have more evening practices than we've ever had. ... How we do, what we do, I think we've got a lot of veteran players, so I kind of accelerated the process a little bit more. I've worked in a lot more (development practice) because I think we've got some young players, and I want to see what they can do."
Anchoring the O-line?
Illinois brings back three offensive line starters from 2022 this season. The left side returned intact with Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams both opting for another season in Champaign. Zy Crisler is also back after starting all 13 games at right guard. That leaves one tackle spot (unless Crisler bumps out) and center up for grabs. The latter might wind up being redshirt sophomore Josh Kreutz, who Bielema mentioned at Big Ten media day last week unprompted and again Thursday.
"Josh has been a guy, in my opinion, who's taken advantage of every opportunity," Bielema said. "We played him as a true freshman even though it was probably a little bit more than what he was prepared for. But we did it, and it's paying off dividends now. ... When I listen to Julian Pearl, Isaiah Adams, Zy Crisler, Jordyn Slaughter, those guys speak so highly of Josh's football IQ and his ability to communicate. He's a football guy, and it shows every day."