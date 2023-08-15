Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Multiple players and coaches were available after Tuesday's training camp practice. Here's what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Multiple options
Illinois boasts a unique collection of kickers for the 2023 season. A group first-year special teams coach Robby Discher really hasn't experienced in his career. At the top of the depth chart is returning starter Caleb Griffin, who is in his sixth year and made 14 of 19 field goals last year as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection. Fabrizio Pinton filled in for an injured Griffin last season and made all seven of his field goals in four starts. Then there's true freshman David Olano, who is pushing them both.
"Usually, you're just trying to find one to make kicks," Discher said. "It's a good problem to have. The competition always brings out the best. We've got three guys who I think legitimately could start on most programs at the field goal spot, which is tough to find. That's the hard part about that position. It's not like you've got a receiver spot or tight end spot you roll those guys in and they're all playing a different amount of spots. You're probably going to play one (kicker) unless something happens."
Double duty
Discher also works with the Illinois tight ends and inherited a group that boasted Tip Reiman as a returning starter and not much else in the way of experience. Griffin Moore would be next in line in that regard — at least in terms of experience at Illinois — and caught his first pass in four seasons in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Colorado State transfer Tanner Arkin had 14 catches in 12 games in 2022.
"I said I was going to crush him, but he's been awesome," Moore joked about Discher, having crossed paths with his coach in the Smith Center between interviews. "He's very detailed in everything he does and has helped us all out so much with teaching us, and he's very personable. ... Great person. Very smart, very detailed and just somebody, every day when I go in there, I look forward to it."
Already impressing
Alex Capka-Jones was one of the last players added to the Illinois roster for the 2023 season. It was something of a whirlwind process, with the former junior college wide receiver turning a camp invite into a scholarship offer and official visit and then a commitment all within the span of less than a week. A June 25 commitment — just 40 days before the Illini started training camp. That hasn't stopped the 6-foot-4, 185-pound receiver out of Moorpark College (Calif.) from impressing the Illinois staff.
"He makes a catch every day I'm like, 'OK, you can catch,'" Illinois wide receivers coach George McDonald said. "I've told him this is like his spring practice. He's gone from junior college football to Big Ten football. We're kind of working him in and getting him to understand how we do things. He has great length, he has really good ball skills and he's another guy because of his length his speed is legit. He has those three characteristics that are really going to help our passing game once he gets comfortable in how we're doing this stuff."