Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Illinois coach Bret Bielema was available after Wednesday's training camp practice on the grass field at Memorial Stadium. Here's what he had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Football 101
Bielema has turned over nearly the entire Illinois roster since taking the head coaching job in December 2020. Of the original 130-man roster he inherited, Bielema said, just 20 players remain. Situational football and football IQ are a major emphasis for the third-year Illini coach, and he's had to make some adjustments during this year because of how different the team is compared to his first training camp in Champaign.
"As the program has evolved and as the roster has transitioned, one of the challenges we have every year is to remind ourselves of the guys that haven't had the same knowledge that those guys had," Bielema said. "During fall camp, I did a lot of first-year player meetings. I met individually with that group of players and went through early down, third down and situational football. Then I kind of had a mid-level class."
Depth chart machinations
Illinois will have a depth chart for the 2023 season. Not that it will be public. Probably. Bielema hasn't released a depth chart in either of his first two seasons, but how the 1s and 2s stack up is something the Illini coaches continue to sort out during training camp. Some positions are straightforward. Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. top the depth chart on the defensive line. Others are to be determined. What the Illinois staff has mostly settled is what Bielema calls the "look team." That would be the scout team everywhere else.
"We're getting a lot of preseason work on our first opponents, especially Toledo and Kansas," Bielema said. "We've never really done this before. We started working that a little on Monday and the back half of every practice. That's settled the look teams. We're still trying to find those top two deep and our swing guys at every position."
Options at safety
Matthew Bailey remains the only player Bielema doesn't 100 percent expect to be available for the Sept. 2 season opener against Toledo.
Position changes and transfer additions have alleviated some concern about playing without a projected starter, though. Bielema said former wide receiver Miles Scott got a stamp of approval from senior analyst Jim Leonhard (a former safety, of course), while transfers Nicario Harper, Clayton Bush and Demetrius Hill are all in the mix to contribute. Bielema was particularly high on Bush, who started his career at Western Kentucky and spent the last three years at Southern Illinois.
"Clayton Bush, in my opinion, if I had that kid for 2-3 years, we'd be talking about a high draft pick," Bielema said. "He's very talented and very athletic."