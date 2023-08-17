Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Multiple players and coaches were available after Thursday's training camp practice at Memorial Stadium. Here's what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Linebacker cross training
Illinois linebackers coach Andy Buh trains his group at both positions. Middle linebacker anchors the center of the defense and is often the signal caller. The weakside linebacker often fills more of a pass rusher or pass coverage role. Dylan Rosiek feels like he has the savvy to play at middle linebacker and the lateral quickness and aggressiveness necessary to line up in the weakside spot.
"It's kind of two completely different positions," Rosiek said. "It's a lot of fun, but it's challenging at the same time playing two positions and not knowing which one you're going to settle into. It's good, at the end of the day, because you know who is supposed to be where and how that all plays out. ... I like playing in the middle because I'm captain of the defense and everything goes through me. I'm calling everything out, and I like being in that leadership role."
A certain kind of player
Terah Edwards didn't play much nose guard at Northwestern. Denzel Daxon didn't at Ohio either. Illinois still wanted them both to fill that role in the heart of the defensive line. Edwards actually had practice film to show, having played nose guard on the Wildcats' scout team as they prepared for Illinois. A full season backing up Calvin Avery in 2022 has him primed to take over, but Daxon, who spent last season with the MAC champion Bobcats, is pushing him.
"I'm looking for the intangibles," Illinois defensive line coach Terrance Jamison said about pursuing potential nose guards. "Can you bend? Can you play with extension? Can you transition from speed to power and power to speed? ... You've got Terah and Denzel competing. That's good for our defense, for our front."
Different kind of offseason
The conversations Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller had with Zy Crisler after the 2022 season was complete were simple. The JUCO transfer had flashed at right guard at times in the fall, but it wasn't consistent. Taking the next step would require the type of discipline and maturity Crisler ultimately showed during an offseason that saw him undergo shoulder surgery in January and miss all of spring ball.
"You've got to do other things right," Miller said he told Crisler, who couldn't practice or train as he might have expected. "You've got to study and live in the film room. You've got to really manage your nutrition and your diet because you're not going to be able to burn the calories the other guys do just yet. You need to work on some technique and fundamentals that don't require a lot of upper body stuff. He embraced it."