Multiple coaches and players were available Tuesday after Illinois' fifth training camp practice. Here's what they had to say, from beat writer Scott Richey:
Staying ready
Griffin Moore spent the last four seasons mostly not playing. The Illinois backup tight end redshirted in 2019, appeared in two games in 2020, then one in 2021 and four in 2022. The Bloomington native got his biggest break in the ReliaQuest Bowl, catching a 17-yard pass against Mississippi State. The first of his career. Griffin is in line for a bigger opportunity this fall after Illinois lost both Michael Marchese and Luke Ford, and the 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end is ready because he stayed ready.
"Obviously, I wasn't here last year, but even when he wasn't playing, it's clear he was studying and preparing like he was the starter," new Illinois tight ends coach Robby Discher said. "He's an incredibly intelligent kid, and he understands the offense completely. He's been preparing and been ready for his moment, and he's getting his opportunity more and more and doing a really good job with it.
"That's the thing I respect about him a lot. Before he was even playing, he was ready. That's an example we try to make to the young guys. You don't know when your opportunity is going to come, but if you're ready or not, you decide that."
Early impression
Brandon Henderson was ranked third of three Class of 2023 offensive lineman on the East St. Louis line.
Eight months after starting his Illinois career as an early enrollee, the 6-5, 315-pound Henderson might be closer to playing than either Miles McVay (Alabama) or Paris Patterson (Arkansas). Henderson has already been name-dropped by Illinois coach Bret Bielema during camp, and has the versatility to play guard or tackle on either side of the line.
"Brandon is one of the young guys I'm always excited to watch and coach up however I can," Illinois offensive lineman Julian Pearl said. "I just see a lot of stuff I would do when I was younger. I know how to correct it and fix it and try to help him out. Coming in here, he's way better of a player than I was when I came in here. It's fun to watch guys like him come in here and flourish.
"I think it's a testament to the school he comes from and how he works and how he trains. You don't see freshmen o-linemen come and compete every day like he does."
Greater depth
The top of the Illinois depth chart at wide receiver is fairly straightforward.
Isaiah Williams, Pat Bryant and Casey Washington — three of the top four receivers from last season — have those spots fairly well locked down heading into the Sept. 2 opener against Toledo. It's the rest of the depth chart that's up for grabs, and the young receivers like Hank Beatty, Shawn Miller, Ashton Hollins, Kenari Wilcher, Malik Elzy, Collin Dixon and junior college transfer Alex Capka-Jones are pushing the three mainstays so far during training camp.
"I think it's good because the guys have to come in every day, the older guys, and not get shown up by the young guys," Illinois receivers coach George McDonald said. "Someone in that group has made plays every single day. It's exciting to have a good nucleus of older guys who know the expectations and have gone out and won in the Big Ten and then having an infusion of talent.
"What we're trying to do is create competitive depth and see who can be those guys who are rotational guys or guys who can go in and do special plays. The exciting thing is, you've got a room full of guys that can do something."