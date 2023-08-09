Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
More coaches and players were available Wednesday after Illinois' sixth training camp practice. Here's what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Filling leadership role
The last two offseasons produced significant change on the Illinois offensive line with the departures of program stalwarts like Doug Kramer Jr., Vederian Lowe, Alex Palczewski and Alex Pihlstrom. Combined, that quartet played 23 seasons for the Illini. Their progression to the NFL has left a void on the offensive line, both from an experience and leadership standpoint. Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams have filled some of it, but this offseason saw Zy Crisler step more into that role.
"You've seen a maturity with Zy," Illinois offensive line coach Bart Miller said. "I don't want to say it wasn't there, but he didn't have to show that as much being a new guy coming in last year. You're seeing leadership from him and seeing maturity. ... Now you're having some new guys that are very talented and are capable — Julian and Isaiah — that are stepping up to that leadership role, and Zy is part of that discussion. I've been very pleased with how hungry he is and how purposeful he's practiced."
Keeping in touch
Taz Nicholson plans on being an avid "Hard Knocks" follower this month. The long-running HBO series is following the New York Jets during training camp, and former Illinois defensive back Tony Adams should probably get serious screen time given his emergence as a probably starter in the Jets' secondary as a second-year player. Nicholson regularly keeps in touch with Adams and NFL rookies like Sydney Brown and Devon Witherspoon.
"I had called (Adams) the other day, and he was telling me about what had been going, and I told him what had been going on," Nicholson said. "He's going to be be at a couple games. That's exciting. I've got to put on a show for him. It's cool because I can just get my phone and just call them and have them younger guys speak to them and give them guidance. It's definitely a motivation to me, and I motivate the others."
Cutting down on mistakes
Who starts at outside linebacker for Illinois isn't much of a question. Seth Coleman is back after finishing second on the team in sacks and quarterback hurries. Gabe Jacas returns after earning Freshman All-American honors. They're locked in at the top of the depth chart. Not that those two will get all the snaps. Alec Bryant appeared in 12 games in 2022 and figures to have a bigger role this fall.
"Alec's had a great start to camp," Illinois outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen said. "He's a talented player. He's showed great flashes before in games and practice. He had a really good spring. His area of focus coming into this fall camp was to minimize mistakes. He really has made a pointed effort to do that, and that's a testament to him and his approach to this fall camp to cut them more than in half."