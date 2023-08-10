Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Coaches and players were available Thursday ahead of Illinois' seventh training camp practice. Here's what they had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Veteran hand
John Paddock played in 17 games in five seasons at Ball State, starting all 12 last year after spending his first four years in Muncie, Ind., as a backup. It's a type of experience the rest of the Illinois quarterback can't match. Donovan Leary didn't appear in a game last season for the Illini, and probable starter Luke Altmyer played in nine games, with one start, in two seasons at Ole Miss. Whatever his status, Paddock wants to put his experience to good use.
"Definitely, I feel that if there's a question or if there's something (offensive coordinator Barry Lunney) is talking about, I have the opportunity to give my input as well given my experiences," Paddock said. "It's a role I've embraced and want to continue doing and helping the younger guys. I've always just loved not only bettering myself but helping try to better others. I think that's a huge part of leadership. ... I love seeing guys grow. Having a part in that is just as much rewarding to me as having personal success."
'Home run speed'
Thad Ward likes "all flavors" of running backs. The new/old Illinois running backs coach has several to choose from this season. At one end of the spectrum lies power backs Josh McCray, Jordan Anderson and Kaden Feagin. At the other is Aidan Laughery. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley star is the proverbial lightning to their thunder. Especially now that he's healthy again after injuries sidelined him sporadically throughout his debut season in 2022.
"He's improving every single day and getting tougher and tougher with running in between the tackles and catching balls out on the perimeter," Ward said. "He has that breakaway speed. ... He has that home run speed, that breakaway speed. A lot of times, running backs play in bursts. Well, he has a burst and another gear. Hopefully we can bring him in at times to give us that extra burst."
Long, athletic secondary
It's impossible to put eyes on the Illinois defensive backs and not take in just how long that group is as a whole. Tyson Rooks (6-4), Saboor Karriem (6-3) and the 6-2 quartet of Demetrius Hill, Zach Tobe, Matthew Bailey and Solo Turner stand out. So does 6-1 Jaheim Clarke, who boasts a plus-five wingspan according to coach Bret Bielema. There are others without that kind of height and length, but the numbers are starting to even out.
"I would say the guys are pretty long, but I've got to look up to everybody," defensive backs coach Antonio Fenelus quipped. The former Wisconsin cornerback was listed at 5-9 during his career with the Badgers. "When you've got length, you're putting yourself in a good position to be able to play on a receiver. Playing press technique, not having that far to go, really makes the receivers go east and west. I think those guys have been doing a really good job trying to use their speed and length trying to play ball out there."