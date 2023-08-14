Sign up for our all-new, all-Illini football newsletter here
Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. were available after Monday's training camp practice. Here's what coach Bret Bielema had to say, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
Details matter
Friday's first training camp scrimmage revealed to Lunney just where his offense stands just shy of three weeks away from the Sept. 2 season opener against Toledo. The positive? A clean brand of football can lead to an Illini offense capable of maxing out his playmakers. The downside? Friday's scrimmage wasn't all that clean. Turnovers weren't a major issue, but the minute details of running good offense weren't always met.
"A lot of 'first scrimmage' mistakes to some degree," Lunney said. "You kind of know in the mind some of those are going to happen, but we've got to get it cleaner. ... The details start with me passing them down to the coaches and on. Some of it was assignment based. some of it was a ready by the quarterback. A fit by the offensive line. A hat placement here or there. Just details that are the difference between winning football and not."
Evaluating secondary depth
Henry isn't all that worried about Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. through two weeks of training camp. Illinois' defensive tackle duo were both named to the Bednarik Award watch list Monday to add to their haul of preseason honors. Henry also isn't particularly concerned about his starters in the secondary. It's the backups that are front of mind for the first-year coordinator. Mostly because he knows he'll eventually be in position where he'll need them to play.
"It happens every year," Henry said. "I remember benching Tony Adams, and Taz Nicholson and Kendall Smith had to come in. I can remember Taz going down last year, and Terrell Jennings followed by Tyler Strain had to come in. I'm teaching all these dudes, 'You may not be a starter right now, but I promise you by the time the season's over you're going to be thrown into the fire. My question to you is, are you going to be ready?'" I would like to say that they will, but a lot of these dudes have not been in this situation. That's why you're so thankful for those freak shows up front."
Early down efficiency
Success on first and second down is a clear priority for the Illinois offense this season. Enough so that both Lunney and coach Bret Bielema have mentioned it in the last three days. The Illini aren't looking for " four yards and a cloud of dust" necessarily, but they wouldn't turn down a four-yard gain on first down either. That makes a much more palatable second down, which could either lead to a first down or an easier third down.
"We want to have an efficient offense," Lunney said. "We're going to throw the ball on first down. When we do, we've got to have high-efficiency passing and passing decisions to where the quarterbacks, they are understanding when I give them the play call I'm talking to them saying, 'Look, we're going to check this thing deep, and if it's not there we're going to use our legs or check down underneath to keep us on track. I think we have to have balance on early downs. I know we do."