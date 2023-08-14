CHAMPAIGN — Illinois was among 24 teams receiving votes in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday morning.
Five Big Ten teams were ranked in the preseason AP Top 25. Michigan led the way at No. 2, Ohio State was close behind at No. 3 and Penn State made it three in the top 10 at No. 7. Wisconsin was ranked No. 19, and Iowa was ranked No. 25.
Illinois was one of two Big Ten teams among those also receiving votes, with Minnesota nominally No. 38 and the Illini tied for what would be No. 43. Illinois has not been ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 since 2008.