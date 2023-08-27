CHAMPAIGN — There was no question the first person Isaiah Williams was going to call after finding out he was named an Illinois football captain for the second straight season. Same for first-year captain Isaiah Adams.
“Had to be mom,” Adams said. “She’s a huge reason why I work so hard.”
The response Adams got from his mom, Christine Trotter, mirrored his own. Shock. The senior offensive lineman, who is admittedly hard on himself, never expected to be named one of Illinois’ six captains ahead of the upcoming season that starts in less than a week when Toledo visits Memorial Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.
Not even after hearing how likely it was to happen. Coaches told him. The video staff told him.
“Equipment guys were coming up to me like, ‘Hey, you’ve got a shot,’” Adams said. “In my head I was like, ‘No way. I’ve been here for 15 months. There’s just no way.’”
That it was a vote by his teammates that secured Adams his captaincy was special for the Ajax, Ontario, native. That reinforced the work he put in the last 15 months. His goal of showing up, being the same guy every day and working hard is a trait he learned from his mom.
“She was never satisfied,” Adams said. “She always wanted more for us. ... That’s all I saw growing up. That’s all I can bring to a team, to a group of guys, is just my work ethic and showing up every day knowing I’ll sacrifice whatever it takes for the guys.
“You want to be a leader every day. You want to be a guy they can count on every day. Not just on your best day or when it’s cool outside. You’ve got to be tough, smart and dependable when it’s 108 (degrees) out there.”
Williams has seen that in the last year-plus since Adams arrived from Garden City Community College in Kansas. The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder worked his way into the starting lineup immediately and started all 13 games in 2022 — 12 at left guard and one at left tackle when Julian Pearl was injured.
“Every single day you know what you’re going to get,” Williams said of Adams. “He’s a guy that does it for the brotherhood. He does it for his teammates.”
That’s how Williams intends to treat another season as an Illinois captain. It’s a responsibility the St. Louis native doesn’t take for granted. Being at his best for the team — regardless of circumstance — is at the heart of how he wants to lead.
Another lesson learned from mom and why Williams’ first call after learning he had been selected as a captain by his teammates for a second straight season was to his mom, Ashley Harris.
“I just thanked her for all she has done for me,” Williams said. “I feel like the person I am and the reason I was chosen a leader is from the foundation she built since I was a kid. I knew it made her day. I could tell by the smile she had. For me, it was special being able to let my mom know and thank her that I’m here today because of the sacrifices (she) made.”
Williams isn’t just a captain because of his mom. He gives her credit for his athleticism, too. Harris was a two-time NAIA All-American triple jumper at Missouri Baptist and finished her career at Missouri State.
“Her being a track star, being an athlete, I feel like she gave me those genes,” Williams said. “Then, from there, she always made sacrifices for me.”
Harris made sure Williams was signed up for every sport he wanted to play. She often left work early to make sure he got to practices and games on time and ferried Williams and his friends to where they needed to be.
Williams turns to his mom just as much now, as a 22-year-old college senior. All of his travel this summer to Texas and Florida to train and put him closer to his goal of playing at the next level? Harris was the de-facto travel agent.
“Even in college, to this day, she makes sacrifices for me,” Williams said. “I need to book a flight? I call my mom. I know I need to start doing some of that stuff on my own, but that’s my rock. She loves to do it. She never complains.”
Adams and Williams followed different paths to Illinois. Williams was the prize recruit of the Lovie Smith era, starting at quarterback before shifting to wide receiver when Bret Bielema became the Illini coach. Adams wound up going the JUCO route after the COVID-19 pandemic made a hash of his recruitment.
But they both wound up Illini captains in no small part because of their moms.
“A lot of the grind is mental,” Adams said, “and I think our mothers taught us a lot of mental toughness.”