CHAMPAIGN — A common thread through Illinois football’s training camp and the first two weeks of the season was Matthew Bailey.
As in, when would the sophomore safety return?
Bailey missed the entirety of spring ball after offseason foot surgery. A summer setback kept him in a protective boot and out of training camp. And while he practiced last week, he ultimately wasn’t cleared to play at Kansas.
Bailey finally made his 2023 debut on Saturday against No. 7 Penn State and had the 3 minutes, 43 seconds of the Illinois offense’s opening drive to enjoy his return to the field. Because the first play for the Illini defense saw the Moline native injure his left shoulder.
Bailey managed to finish Saturday’s 30-13 loss with five tackles, including a half tackle for loss, after his first trip to Illinois’ injury tent, but another first-half hit to his shoulder sent him to the sideline permanently.
“Matt had done so much to get back out there, and literally on the first play had a shoulder injury,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “He did enough to come back — had the strength back up — but when he re-injured it the second time, couldn’t get it back to where it needs to be. I know they’ll do tests on that later (Saturday). Don’t really know the severity of it.”
Clayton Bush, who played some at nickelback when Bailey was in the game, slid back to strong safety after the second shoulder injury. Nicario Harper got some snaps later in the game. Demetrius Hill, the only player officially ruled out against Penn State with an undisclosed, but right leg injury, was on crutches on the sideline.
“It was like, ‘Oh man, he fought back so hard to get back,’” Illinois nickelback/cornerback Xavier Scott said about Bailey. “It was tough for him to go out like that. It wasn’t really a letdown. It was next-man up, and somebody stepped into the spot for him. We’re just trying to keep his head up and his spirit high after another injury.”
★ ★ ★
Bielema hinted at an offensive line re-evaluation after last week’s loss at Kansas and followed through on that front Saturday by moving three players.
Isaiah Adams shifted from left guard to right tackle, Zy Crisler moved back inside from right tackle to right guard and Josh Gesky flipped sides from right guard to left guard.
The changes did protect Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer better — at least from a sacks perspective if not from total backfield pressure. Penn State finished its win on Saturday with two sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Adams said he made the move from left guard to right tackle in practice later in the week, but said he felt prepared.
“I liked it,” Adams said. “I definitely want to build some more chemistry. Personally, I didn’t feel like I played my best out there, but I felt like it was a step in the right direction, I thought, for our offense. I know (13) points doesn’t really tell you that, but coming out the gate we were swinging and being physical.”
★ ★ ★
Four Altmyer interceptions and a Josh McCray fumble limited what Illinois could do offensively. Particularly in the run game. The Illini finished Saturday’s game with just 29 total carries — a light day for Chase Brown a year ago — for 62 yards.
Reggie Love III was again Illinois’ most effective running back. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound redshirt junior had 12 carries for 55 yards and one touchdown where he bulled his way through one Penn State defender with another on his back that trimmed Penn State’s lead to 13-7 in the second quarter.
Adams said Love gave the Illini offense a spark.
“I told him after the game if we all played like you played (Saturday), we would have won the game,” the Illinois offensive lineman said. “Reggie came out firing and had something to prove.”
Love said there’s more he can give offensively and more Illinois can give as a team. Illinois put up 354 yards of total offense in Saturday’s loss, but had just eight chunk plays — six passing, two rushing — and averaged just 4.8 yards per play.
“There’s a lot more that this team can show,” Love said. “We haven’t played our best football by far. Going in, taking the film and learning from this experience and moving on to next week is the only thing we can do now.”
★ ★ ★
Brandon Hansen was the first Class of 2024 recruit to commit to Illinois when he gave his verbal pledge last November. Five months passed before Hansen had any company in the Illini’s next recruiting class with an April commitment from Ohio defensive lineman Angelo McCullom. The class is now 18-deep and ranks 44th nationally and 13th of 18 in an expanded Big Ten.
“To see how our class has grown and to see the kids that are joining me, it’s awesome to see,” said Hansen, who spent his Saturday at Memorial Stadium on an unofficial visit. “We’ve got a bunch of talent coming in next year. I knew, for sure, I was going to start something, and that’s kind of what I wanted to do. I just wanted to be here, so I committed. Then I was like, ‘All right, well now, it’s my turn to get everyone to join me.”
Hansen considers recruiting his second job after playing on the Mundelein offensive line. The 6-6, 290-pound tackle has anchored a veteran front for the Mustangs, who improved to 4-0 after Friday’s 37-22 victory against Waukegan.
“Every new kid I meet I’m like, ‘This place is awesome. What do you think?’” Hansen said. “Usually they have nothing but great things to say about Illinois. I’m like, ‘Then you know what to do then.’”
★ ★ ★
Hansen was one of a handful of 2024 commits on campus Saturday on an unofficial visits. The future Illinois lines were well represented, with McCullom and Demetrius John making the trip from Ohio.
“It really makes it even more awesome,” John said about having other commits on campus for the weekend. “We know this is going to be our home in a few months. We know we’ll have a really great time here together.”
John’s unofficial visit was his third trip to Champaign after a game-day visit last season and a summer official visit. McCullom has made the trip even more often.
“I can’t even count,” McCullom said about his total number of visits, which included a trip for the spring game. “It’s just getting to know the coaches better and getting to see them face to face. Getting to know the family more. A lot of schools, it’s just like a business, but Illinois, it’s a family. It’s genuine. It’s real love.”
★ ★ ★
McCollum’s latest visit to Illinois came on the heels of a fifth straight win for his Pickerington North (Ohio) team. The 6-3, 260-pound defensive lineman had 15 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks — plus two touchdowns — heading into Friday night’s 42-21 victory against Reynoldsburg.
“I’m just aggressive,” McCollum said about his style of play. “I lock out good. I’ve got good twitch, and I’ve got a high motor.”
★ ★ ★
John plans to enroll at Illinois in January to get a jump start on his college football career. There’s anticipation for that — but not before he finishes off his senior season at Dublin Coffman (Ohio). The Shamrocks improved to 4-1 after Friday’s win at Westerville Central (Ohio).
“We’ve been setting the tone going week by week,” said John, a 6-4, 250-pound defensive lineman. “I’ve been doing a great job on the (defensive) line making sure all the guys are going. Obviously, we want to make it as far as we can. I just want to make sure I’m the best leader I can be setting as best an example as a I can before I head out.”
