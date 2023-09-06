SPORTS-FBC-DUKE-RANKINGS-GET

It was a wild scene at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Monday night after Duke knocked off perennial ACC power Clemson, 28-7.

Illini football beat writer and AP Top 25

voter Bob Asmussen, who’s in his 34th year at The News-Gazette, breaks down the poll released Tuesday — and shares his ballot:

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:

Rk., School Record Pts. Prev.

1. Georgia (58) 1-0 1569 1

2. Michigan (2) 1-0 1485 2

3. Alabama 1-0 1424 4

4. Florida State (3) 1-0 1384 8

5. Ohio State 1-0 1308 3

6. Southern California 2-0 1255 6

7. Penn State 1-0 1212 7

8. Washington 1-0 1107 10

9. Tennessee 1-0 975 12

10. Notre Dame 2-0 967 13

11. Texas 1-0 935 11

12. Utah 1-0 919 14

13. Oregon 1-0 823 15

14. LSU 0-1 706 5

15. Kansas State 1-0 579 16

16. Oregon State 1-0 558 18

17. North Carolina 1-0 551 21

18. Oklahoma 1-0 426 20

19. Wisconsin 1-0 407 19

20. Mississippi 1-0 379 22

21. Duke 1-0 343 NR

22. Colorado 1-0 269 NR

23. Texas A&M 1-0 267 23

24. Tulane 1-0 241 24

25. Clemson 0-1 141 9

Others receiving votes: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi State 5, Miami 4, North Carolina State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno State 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa State 2, Texas State 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington State 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25

Rankings from News-Gazette college football and Illini beat writer Bob Asmussen, with his previous rankings listed:

RK., TEAM PREV.

1. Georgia 1

2. Michigan 2

3. Alabama 3

4. Florida State 7

5. Southern California 4

6. Penn State 5

7. Ohio State 6

8. Oregon 9

9. Notre Dame 10

10. Utah 13

11. Washington 11

12. Texas 14

13. Tennessee 15

14. Texas A&M 16

15. Oregon State 18

16. Duke NR

17. Colorado NR

18. LSU 8

19. Clemson 12

20. North Carolina 23

21. Kansas State 24

22. Tulane 21

23. Wisconsin 19

24. Oklahoma 22

25. Mississippi 25

WHO’S UP

Duke. The Blue Devils looked like an ACC championship contender Monday night in Durham, N.C., against Clemson. Now, it could be that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers aren’t good, but I don’t think so. The turnaround at former basketball school Duke is stunning. Second-year coach Mike Elko figures to get a bunch of job offers if his team continues winning. And it will. Notre Dame, Florida State and North Carolina are on the schedule, but worst-case scenario Duke takes nine games again. Quarterback Riley Leonard will be picked early in next April’s NFL draft.

WHO’S DOWN

Texas teams in the Big 12. Well, three of the five. While Texas and Houston won their openers, Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU did not. The Bears, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs lost to Texas State, Wyoming and Colorado, respectively. Oh, my. And remember, the Longhorns are bailing on the league for the SEC after this season. At least the northern half of the league in Kansas and Oklahoma held up its end. A terrific basketball conference, the Big 12 has work to do in football.

WHO TO WATCH

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama, 6 p.m., Saturday, ESPN. The Lornhorns and Crimson Tide played a barn-burner in Austin last season, with the Nick Saban and Co. pulling out a 20-19 victory. Now, they get to host and it should be a doozy. Alabama had no trouble finding a replacement for No. 1 NFL draft pick Bryce Young, with quarterback Jalen Milroe accounting for five scores in the opening win against Middle Tennessee. Repeat that performance against Texas and there might be Heisman Trophy talk. Despite losing a bunch of stars, Alabama is again a top choice to make the College Football Playoff.

