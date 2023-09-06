Illini football beat writer and AP Top 25
voter Bob Asmussen, who’s in his 34th year at The News-Gazette, breaks down the poll released Tuesday — and shares his ballot:
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
First-place votes for teams receiving them are in parentheses. Total points are based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, with previous rankings included:
Rk., School Record Pts. Prev.
1. Georgia (58) 1-0 1569 1
2. Michigan (2) 1-0 1485 2
3. Alabama 1-0 1424 4
4. Florida State (3) 1-0 1384 8
5. Ohio State 1-0 1308 3
6. Southern California 2-0 1255 6
7. Penn State 1-0 1212 7
8. Washington 1-0 1107 10
9. Tennessee 1-0 975 12
10. Notre Dame 2-0 967 13
11. Texas 1-0 935 11
12. Utah 1-0 919 14
13. Oregon 1-0 823 15
14. LSU 0-1 706 5
15. Kansas State 1-0 579 16
16. Oregon State 1-0 558 18
17. North Carolina 1-0 551 21
18. Oklahoma 1-0 426 20
19. Wisconsin 1-0 407 19
20. Mississippi 1-0 379 22
21. Duke 1-0 343 NR
22. Colorado 1-0 269 NR
23. Texas A&M 1-0 267 23
24. Tulane 1-0 241 24
25. Clemson 0-1 141 9
Others receiving votes: Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi State 5, Miami 4, North Carolina State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno State 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa State 2, Texas State 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington State 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.
THE NEWS-GAZETTE’S TOP 25
Rankings from News-Gazette college football and Illini beat writer Bob Asmussen, with his previous rankings listed:
RK., TEAM PREV.
1. Georgia 1
2. Michigan 2
3. Alabama 3
4. Florida State 7
5. Southern California 4
6. Penn State 5
7. Ohio State 6
8. Oregon 9
9. Notre Dame 10
10. Utah 13
11. Washington 11
12. Texas 14
13. Tennessee 15
14. Texas A&M 16
15. Oregon State 18
16. Duke NR
17. Colorado NR
18. LSU 8
19. Clemson 12
20. North Carolina 23
21. Kansas State 24
22. Tulane 21
23. Wisconsin 19
24. Oklahoma 22
25. Mississippi 25
WHO’S UP
Duke. The Blue Devils looked like an ACC championship contender Monday night in Durham, N.C., against Clemson. Now, it could be that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers aren’t good, but I don’t think so. The turnaround at former basketball school Duke is stunning. Second-year coach Mike Elko figures to get a bunch of job offers if his team continues winning. And it will. Notre Dame, Florida State and North Carolina are on the schedule, but worst-case scenario Duke takes nine games again. Quarterback Riley Leonard will be picked early in next April’s NFL draft.
WHO’S DOWN
Texas teams in the Big 12. Well, three of the five. While Texas and Houston won their openers, Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU did not. The Bears, Red Raiders and Horned Frogs lost to Texas State, Wyoming and Colorado, respectively. Oh, my. And remember, the Longhorns are bailing on the league for the SEC after this season. At least the northern half of the league in Kansas and Oklahoma held up its end. A terrific basketball conference, the Big 12 has work to do in football.
WHO TO WATCH
No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama, 6 p.m., Saturday, ESPN. The Lornhorns and Crimson Tide played a barn-burner in Austin last season, with the Nick Saban and Co. pulling out a 20-19 victory. Now, they get to host and it should be a doozy. Alabama had no trouble finding a replacement for No. 1 NFL draft pick Bryce Young, with quarterback Jalen Milroe accounting for five scores in the opening win against Middle Tennessee. Repeat that performance against Texas and there might be Heisman Trophy talk. Despite losing a bunch of stars, Alabama is again a top choice to make the College Football Playoff.