WHO'S UP
Texas. I can count on one or two fingers the number of times I have jumped a team 10 spots within the Top 25. But it happened this week because the Longhorns did something that almost never occurs: they beat Nick Saban at home. So. that warrants a double-digit climb with a team now thinking about the College Football Playoffs. Of course, it comes with a warning: don't lose your minds. If Texas plays poorly at home against Wyoming this week, it can suffer an upset. And that would wipe out all the positivity from the victory against Alabama.
WHO'S DOWN
Wisconsin. Talk about a setup. The folks in Pullman are already steaming mad because they are on the way out of the Power Five. So the Cougars are going to treat every opponent as if they were the ones who wronged them. Doesn't matter that the Badgers had nothing to do with Washington State's current situation. Blame the TV people or the poor decisions made by the Pac-12 leaders that allowed the conference to lose all its power. Anyway, Wazoo has motivated players eager to prove a point. This week's victim: Northern Colorado, another win. Then, a doozy with equally angry Oregon State.
WHO TO WATCH
No. 11 Tennessee at Florida, 6 p.m., Saturday, ESPN. Not quite as much fun as when Steve Spurrier was in charge of the Gators and Phil Fulmer ran the Vols. The Heisman winner famously said "You can't spell Citrus without UT," a slam on Tennessee's inability to win the big one. Josh Heupel has the folks in Knoxville dreaming about taking the SEC, or at least his half of it. Beating the old nemesis Gators is a good way to add believers.