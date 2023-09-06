CHAMPAIGN — Miles Scott was a constant presence at the Smith Center in the week leading up to Illinois football’s season opener against Toledo.
Isaiah Williams and Scott aren’t roommates this year, but if they still were, Williams might not have seen him much outside the team’s training facility. Scott spent an inordinate amount of time watching game film on the Rockets. Studying quarterback Dequan Finn and Toledo’s wide receivers.
That extra effort certainly paid off.
Scott picked off Finn in the third quarter of Saturday night’s game and returned it for a touchdown. A significant shift in momentum at a time when Illinois desperately needed it. Suddenly, a 19-7 deficit for the Illini was turned into only 19-14, starting a run of 20 unanswered points by Illinois.
Graded as the No. 1 defensive back in the country in Week 1, per Pro Football Focus, Scott was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday along with Minnesota defensive back Tyler Nubin.
First career defensive start. First career interception. First career touchdown. First career Big Ten honor.
Not bad for a guy who was a walk-on wide receiver less than a year ago at Illinois.
“I don’t think nobody watched more film than him on Toledo,” Williams said Tuesday. “I’m talking four to five hours, at least, a day of just watching film. He’s just a detailed guy. All the great things he did in the receiver room, he just carried that to (defensive back). It probably fit him more. I don’t think there’s anybody that worked harder than him last week when it came to film and when it came to the weight room. He deserves everything coming his way.”
Aaron Henry wasn’t surprised by Scott’s performance in the win against Toledo. The Illinois defensive coordinator raved about the 5-foot-11, 210-pound wide receiver-turned-safety throughout training camp. The play Scott made for the interception — jumping the route and easily picking off Finn — was one Henry saw several times in the last month.
“Miles had made that play a hundred times over in fall camp,” Henry said. “A hundred times over. ... I’ve been talking about us scoring more on defense. We don’t want to give up more touchdowns — trading that for scoring — but I think that’s a testament to the young man. I think he’s completely bought in, and he believes what we’re talking about.
“That play was just the catalyst. There were several plays before that you’re like, ‘This dude looks like he’s been there the last two to three years.’ He just got there. We started Miles off in the spring at corner.”
Scott’s shift from wide receiver to defensive back was a year in the making. Illinois coach Bret Bielema wanted to do it going into the 2022 season, but Scott was a walk-on and Bielema didn’t feel it was right to ask a guy paying his own way through school to leave his primary position.
The solution? Put Scott on scholarship. That happened this past spring, and then the idea was broached of moving to defensive back. Bielema made his case, but it wasn’t a quid-pro-quo situation. Scott had a choice, and he chose to give the position switch a try.
“I went to him one day and said, ‘Here’s what I’m thinking,’” Bielema said. “I think you’re a defensive player. I think you can play offense, but I think your role will be much more significant.’ He took it and ran. He just looks like a defensive player. He’s built himself up.”
Scott’s intense preparation had him ready for his third-quarter interception. Knowing Illinois had a blitz on and seeing redshirt freshman nickel back Elijah Mc-Cantos bearing down on Finn, Scott noticed the Toledo quarterback was locked on to wide receiver Junior Vandeross III.
“I just broke down, caught it and then all I was thinking was the house,” Scott said about jumping the route. “That was it. I was taking it to the crib — touchdown, touchdown, touchdown. ... I was just telling myself, ‘Change the game. Make a play.’ It just ended up manifesting itself.”
Henry would like to see something similar manifest itself frequently this season, which continues for Illinois (1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kansas (1-0). The way Illinois’ free safety has produced the last two seasons, it’s not an outrageous thought. Kerby Joseph had five interceptions from that position in 2021 before becoming a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions. Kendall Smith hauled in five of his own in 2022 and spent this past training camp with the Washington Commanders.
And like Scott, Joseph and Smith spent time at wide receiver during their Illinois careers.
“It’s the coolest thing in the world for Miles Scott,” Henry said. “I’ve told every young man in the secondary all you have to do is listen to us. Miles is a complete sponge, man. I wish you could see him in the meeting room. That kid has a 4.0 (GPA) for a reason. He hangs on to every word. He hangs on to every alignment.
“To see him have that success, I’m super excited for him, but my challenge to him and everyone else on defense is: Can you make those kind of plays again? If you do it one time, in my opinion, OK, you got pretty lucky. If you can do it again, I think you can be a special player.”