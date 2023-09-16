What happened
Two players threw touchdown passes Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Third-string Penn State running back Trey Potts and Illinois backup quarterback John Paddock. Is FOX starting to question its part in the $7 billion investment in the Big Ten? Paddock only played because starting quarterback Luke Altmyer threw four interceptions, and 20 points off five total Illini turnovers was enough for the No. 7 Nittany Lions to leave Champaign with an easy victory.
What it means
Illinois has entered the upside down. At least based on how the season had gone to date. Two weeks worth of defensive struggles were matched in a single game by the Illini offense. Altmyer had his worst game as a starter, and the Illinois run game was again a shell of its 2022 self. Confounding is as good a word as any to describe the Illini. Bret Bielema has stressed complementary football since his arrival, and there’s been little through three games.
What’s next
One last nonconference game — a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium against Florida Atlantic next Saturday — to sort things out before eight straight Big Ten games. New Owls quarterback Casey Thompson can’t be looking forward to the trip to Champaign after facing the onslaught of the 2022 Illinois defense last season at Nebraska. That Johnny Newton has shown everyone why he’s a future first-round draft pick probably just exacerbates Thompson’s bad feeling.
What was said
“These guys are pretty resilient. I’m always kind of a guy that looks big picture, but small picture. I knew these first three games were all going to be unique reps for us. … I’d love to be 3-0, but I knew we’d have to battle our tail off to get to whatever record we can. I’m not happy to be 1-2, but we’ve learned a lot of really good lessons and learned some things that I think can help us in the nine games ahead. That’s going to be the important part.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema.