Best advice for Illini athletic director Josh Whitman: Don’t schedule more nonconference road football games than you have to.
You already have future contracts with newly resuscitated Duke and old pain Missouri, so stop there.
This isn’t working.
Not counting similarly unsuccessful bowl ventures (the Illini are 2-5 in the postseason since 2000), Friday’s 34-23 loss at Kansas was the 18th such setback in the last 20 in-season excursions, counting six backfires against Missouri in St. Louis and two failed trips to Chicago against South Florida and Washington.
The only successful nonconference road trips in the last two decades came against Connecticut and Syracuse, both 2-10 that season.
Doesn’t get any easier
Friday’s misadventure marked the first time Illinois has been “taken apart” in the last 20, dating to a nine-overtime, 20-18 upset at Penn State ... a pleasant surprise that directly followed a 24-0 blanking by Wisconsin in 2021.
Today’s agonizing reappraisal now projects more trouble ahead, not just with vengeful Penn State coming to town Saturday, but with all those Western Division challengers.
Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota — all UI victims in 2022 — are ranked ahead of Illinois this season. Further disrespect is showered on this Illini edition with last week’s 247Sports rating of overall talent (based on high school ratings) as last among 14 Big Ten programs.
Friday night’s numbers tell the story. Kansas produced 20 plays (TWENTY) of 10 yards or more, as the Jayhawks ransacked beleaguered UI defenders for 539 yards. They simply ran and passed at will.
It was 28-7 at halftime with Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels connecting with eight different receivers. The Jayhawks’ cleverly designed plays, particularly in locating unexpected receivers, worked to near perfection, and, when they didn’t, Daniels scrambled to complete backbreaking throws.
Taking a step back
Defense was supposed to be the UI strong point. But it’s evident, in our two opportunities to judge, that the 2023 version in no way resembles the 2022 defense that led the nation in pass efficiency and points allowed (12.8 per game).
The Jayhawks appeared unstoppable from their first possession. Daniels hit on five passes in an 82-yard drive, and then turned to the ground game as the hosts reeled off gains of 15, 11, 12 and 7 to go up 14-0.
Offensively, as we saw in the shaky 30-28 win over Toledo, this is not the same UI blocking unit that cleared the path for Chase Brown’s banner year.
Shoddy defense and the inability to spring Illini running backs into the secondary sent UI viewers to bed hoping to avoid a recurrent nightmare of the team’s traditional inability to build on what, in 2022, was a precariously positive season.
If Illini arrows were forced downward, Kansas coach Lance Leipold has long-suffering Jayhawk fans in an optimistic frenzy even though he’s only 10-17 overall with seven losses in his last 10 games.
One bright spot
For the second week in a row, Luke Altmyer was pretty much the whole show for Illinois.
The Mississippi transfer hit two passes apiece to Griffin Moore and Isaiah Williams en route to a 75-yard pre-halftime drive that ended with a 4-yard toss to tight end Tip Reiman.
But if Illinois had momentum, that changed in the 41 seconds before the break. Daniels improvised for a 48-yard completion and then took advantage of a 15-yard interference call to punch it in.
Altmyer persisted in the second half but final stats show six sacks and two deflected interceptions as the Jayhawks harassed him throughout.
He managed one striking breakaway late in the third quarter, finding an open field to his left and dashing 72 yards. This play accounted for more than half the team’s rushing total of 139. Later, another aerial flurry set him up to run it in from the 6-yard line.
Kansas kept its distance with field goals in the second half as the Jayhawks marched repeatedly but lost a fumble at the UI 15, were penalized on an apparent score, threw an end-zone interception (Xavier Scott pulled it down) and were stuffed on a 4th-and-3 play.
Illinoisans can take some solace in outscoring Kansas 16-6 after halftime.