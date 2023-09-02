CHAMPAIGN — Get ready, folks.
Wins can’t be assured, but a season of up-and-down thrills is a certainty.
Illinois won it, lost it, won it, lost it and finally nudged past Toledo, 30-28, Saturday night on a 21-yard field goal by Caleb Griffin with five seconds to go.
Griffin’s kick rewarded a brilliant run-pass performance by transfer quarterback Luke Altmyer, who was nearly done in by mediocre line play (a supposed UI strength) and a lack of discipline in the penalty department.
Altmyer’s 5-for-5 opening salvo sent Illinois up 7-0, after which Toledo outgained the Illini, 259 to 102, the remainder of the half for a 12-7 lead ... this surge aided by 90 yards in nine UI infractions. The deficit reached 19-7 before Illinois came alive on a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown by Miles Scott, the latest UI receiver to join the secondary.
Sparked by Scott, Altmyer orchestrated consecutive TD marches, but the 27-19 UI lead was soon gone as mobile Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn set up a field goal and late TD, again aided by a “roughing” penalty against Illinois.
So it came down to the last possession, and Altmyer was up for the challenge. Few UI quarterbacks in history have performed so well in their opener. He passed for 211 and ran for 69, picking his spots to perfection.
Transfer history
Altmyer and John Paddock extend the UI’s extraordinary history of acquiring other people’s quarterbacks to play the most critical position in Illini sports.
It’s in the DNA as we hark back to Perry Moss, who led the 1945 Tulsa team to an Orange Bowl triumph over Georgia Tech and quarterbacked the 1946 Illini to a 45-14 Rose Bowl win over UCLA. Five years later, Notre Dame transfer Tommy O’Connell was in charge of the UI’s Rose Bowl victory over Stanford, 40-7.
Move on the 1980s, and Coach Mike White took advantage of his West Coast connections with junior-college transfers Dave Wilson and Tony Eason and California prep Jack Trudeau.
With additions Ken Cruz, Shane Lamb and Scott Mohr, White handed out 80 QB starts to Californians in eight seasons, and in 1988 turned over Purdue’s redshirting Jeff George to coach John Mackovic, who followed with California prep Jason Verduzco.
Iowa pickup Jon Beutjer (2004-2005) was the only multi-year regular between home state products Kurt Kittner (39 starts) and Juice Williams (44) and Kansas City’s Nathan Scheelhaase (48). Then came transfers Wes Lunt (2014-2016), AJ Bush (2018), Brandon Peters (2019-2021), Art Sitkowski (2021-2022) and Tommy Devito (2022).
This is in sharp contrast to other football positions. While White brought in Dwight Beverly and several other running backs, the only transfer on the list of the UI’s Top 10 UI rushers is Chase Brown, who arrived from Western Michigan to join his brother, Sydney Brown, here.
Since 1990, Chase Brown is the UI’s only all-purpose yardage leader who didn’t arrive directly from high school ... a list that features Howard Griffith in 1990, Robert Holcombe in the mid-1990s, all-time leader Rashard Mendenhall (1,999 yards in 2007), and Champaign’s Mike Leshoure in 2009-2010.
Connections to Toledo
It was eight years ago, a bare week before the Illini opener with Kent State, that former Toledo coach Tim Beckman was removed as Illini coach for allegedly influencing medical decisions and attempted interference with player safety.
Beckman denied the allegations but was vulnerable in another way. His 5-22 record in Big Ten play offered no hint as to how he led Toledo to consecutive 7-1 records in the Mid-American Conference in 2010 and 2011. Few doubted that UI athletic director Mike Thomas, who hired him here, was anxious to start over.
Trouble began to boil that summer of 2015 when lineman Simon Cvijanovic issued complaints leading to a university review.
The nature of Beckman’s ouster here, with player safety such a hot-button issue, made it difficult for him to land another job and he hasn’t coached since. Even as a volunteer at North Carolina, he was forced to step down.
Toledo, meanwhile, continued to roll in the MAC, and shows a 73-29 record in conference play since 2010.
Success there also served as a stepping stone for Beckman’s offensive coordinator, Matt Campbell, who moved to Iowa State in 2016 and led the Cyclones to the Big 12 title in 2020. Campbell enters 2023 on a warm seat due as gambling charges lodged against squad members, some of whom placed bets on their own games.