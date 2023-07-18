Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
NBA Summer League action wrapped up Monday with the Cleveland Cavaliers thumping the Houston Rockets 99-78 in the championship game in Las Vegas. Former Illini Matthew Mayer came off the bench for the Rockets and put up 11 points and seven rebounds to go with one assist and one steal in the losing effort.
It took Mayer a little time to get on the court what with Houston having invested a bit more in Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason (i.e. first round picks). But once those Smith and Eason finished up their Summer League run, the former Illinois wing helped his roster spot-seeking cause. Whether he lands on an NBA roster come this fall, of course, is still to be determined. Might not even be with the Rockets. But Mayer showed enough flashes to likely drum up some interest, averaging 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in four games while shooting 52 percent overall and 43 percent from three-point range.
Mayer was arguably the most productive former Illini among the six playing in Las Vegas and certainly the most productive of the two that actually ended their college careers in Champaign. The other, Malcolm Hill, had a pair of five-point, five-rebound games for the Orlando Magic playing a reserve role off the bench.
Another former Illini that could make a case for top Summer League productivity? That would be Brandin Podziemski, who, of course, finished his career at Santa Clara but played just as many seasons at Illinois as Mayer. As in just the one.
Podziemski, a first-round pick of the Golden State Warriors, averaged 8.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and six assists and came up one rebound shy of a triple-double in a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. What Podziemski wasn’t, though, was very efficient. He shot 26 percent from the field overall and made 22 percent of his threes.
The only other performance of note came from Tevian Jones in an 82-73 victory for New Orleans against the Phoenix Suns. The former Illinois guard, who played his final three seasons at Southern Utah, came off the bench for 16 points and five rebounds in the win.