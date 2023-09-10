While there aren’t any current Pennsylvania natives on the 2023 Illinois football roster, a number of former Illini athletes will be enthusiastically rooting for their alma mater this coming Saturday when Penn State’s nationally ranked team comes to town.
Altogether, a total of 21 past Illinois letterwinning players have hailed from the Keystone State. Today’s Illini Legends, Lists & Lore ranks the top 10 former Pennsylvania football athletes who’ve earned monogram jackets for the Orange and Blue:
1. Jihad Ward:
- A second-season member of the New York Giants, the Philadelphia native (Bok Technical High School) is beginning his eighth season in the NFL. Ward has also played for the Raiders, Colts, Ravens and Jaguars. At Illinois, he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades in 2015. Career-wise, Ward was a 25-game starter, collecting 104 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and five recoveries.
2. Al Tate: The three-year letterwinner (1948-50) from New Castle earned All-America honors from Look Magazine his senior season. Coach Ray Eliot
- occasionally used Tate as a 60-minute tackle, despite standing 6-1 and weighing less than 200 pounds. He played in the Blue-Gray Game and also in the 1951 College All-Star Game. The Korean War veteran chose to pursue a career with IBM rather than play in the NFL.
3. Bob Naponic:
- The Jeannette, Pa. (Hempfield High School) native bounced back from an injury-filled junior campaign to star at quarterback in 1968. His 813 yards passing yards and 171 rushing yards influenced Big Ten all-star voters to make him an honorable-mention pick as a senior. He wound up with 1,913 career passing yards. Naponic was a 10th-round pick by the Houston Oilers, playing two NFL games in 1970.
4. Cliff Roberts: Roberts came to Champaign-Urbana following service as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. The 256-pounder was a first-rate blocker at offensive tackle for Ray Eliot and Pete Elliott
- . A product of Philadelphia’s Dobbins Vocational Tech High School, Roberts played in the Copper Bowl All-Star Game. He was drafted in the sixth round of the AFL draft by the Oakland Raiders.
5. John DiFeliciantonio: A product of Bishop Neumann High School in South Philadelphia, “Johnny D” was a quarterback-sacking machine from 1974-76 for coach Bob Blackman
- . In each of those three seasons, No. 96 recorded double-figure tackles for loss, totaling 32 TFLs for his career. He won second-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior and was named Sports Illustrated Defensive Player of the Week for his role in Illinois’ 31-6 upset victory over sixth-rated Missouri. Today, DiFeliciantonio operates the North American Produce Company in southwest Philly.
6. Scott Weaver: The quarterback from Beaver Falls’ Blackhawk High School lettered from 1993-96 for coach Lou Tepper. Weaver shared signal-calling duties with Johnny Johnson
- in each of his first three seasons, then threw for 1,701 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. He wound up his Illini career in sixth place all-time, totaling 3,212 yards. Weaver now is a medical sales professional in Grand Rapids, Mich.
7. Don Tate: A 198-pound guard from New Castle, Tate lettered from 1951 through 1954 for Ray Eliot, twice playing on Big Ten title-winning teams. The younger brother of Al Tate was accorded Freshman All-America laurels. Nicknamed “Bucky” by his teammates, he and Jan Smid
- were one of the Big Ten’s top blocking duos. Tate eventually became a banker and died in 2017.
8. Brett Kautter:
- A member of the 2001 Big Ten champs, the defensive tackle from Harrisburg, Pa., was a starter at defensive tackle as both a junior and senior. Kautter was responsible for 13 tackles for loss, including four sacks. Today, the former Academic All-Big Ten selection is Vice President at Franklin Templeton Investments in Morristown, N.J.
9. T.J. Neal:
- Neal came to Illinois from McKeesport, Pa., earning varsity letters from 2013-15 as a middle linebacker. As a senior, he recorded 109 tackles and 14 TFL, winning honorable mention All-Big Ten. Altogether, he started 25 consecutive games. Neal earned a master’s degree in Adult Education from Auburn University and played briefly in the USFL.
10. Tymir Oliver:
- The defensive lineman from West Philadelphia Catholic High School lettered at Illinois from 2017-19. The 2017 team captain started 22 games in his last two seasons, accumulating 45 tackles. He helped the Illini upset sixth-ranked Wisconsin in 2019 at Memorial Stadium.
Illini Birthdays
Sunday:
- Cap Boso, football (61)
Monday:
- Stanley Green, football (25)
Tuesday:
- Jim Juriga, football (59)
Wednesday:
- Mark Avery, track & field (67)
Thursday:
- Will Parsons, baseball (55)
Friday:
- Paula Smith, golf coach
Saturday:
- Becky Beach, golf/basketball