A confusing basketball season has taught us the wide ranges of performance in piecing together college teams with new and different transfers who may or may not be ideal fits for each other.
The Illini women, based on recent history, excelled. With three transfers in the starting lineup, they won 22 games but were eliminated Wednesday night by a mid-range SEC team, Mississippi State, 70-56. The next step is more challenging because, even if five starters return with all that experience, coach Shauna Green can’t make them taller.
As we’ve seen, they’re vulnerable inside, lacking size and basket-defending athleticism. Simply put, the next step requires better post defense in a business where there aren’t enough quality centers to go around.
The Illinois men, with three transfers in the starting lineup, were also eliminated by a mid-range SEC team, Arkansas. Their future story is different in the extreme because, well ... it’s anyone’s guess who’s staying, who’s going and who might arrive via transfer portal.
Up and down
Brad Underwood’s first order of business is to determine whether Coleman Hawkins and Terrence Shannon Jr. might be willing — with name, image and likeness financial help — to return.
Both are listed in the second round of 60-man NBA mock drafts, and those decisions might linger while they weigh their professional landing spot against NIL income here.
Underwood must work through the entire squad in that manner. The only certain departure is Matthew Mayer, a mystery man in performance and personality.
The 6-foot-9 Baylor transfer started slowly, reaching double figures once in the first eight games, then became a strong offensive force with double-digit scoring outputs in 20 of 23 games before finishing 1 for 20 on three-pointers in the last three games. He spent the last 10 minutes on the bench against Arkansas and didn’t score in his final game with the Illini.
This 73-63 loss, which found Illinois trailing 55-38 with 10 minutes left, displayed all the Illini problems ... a weak getaway ... 17 turnovers ... just three offensive boards in a 43-34 rebound deficit ... more erratic shooting by the Big Ten’s most inaccurate three-point team ... barely acceptable defense.
The most intriguing question going forward: With Italian Niccolo Moretti already here from the NBA Global Academy in Australia, is he capable of handling the vacant point guard position next season? Just one of multiple uncertainties surrounding the Illini future.
Offensive strugglesMy first NCAA trip with Lou Henson’s team in 1981 featured Perry Range, Peorians Mark Smith and Derek Holcomb and future NBA stars Derek Harper and Eddie Johnson.
Call me stunned when, after edging Wyoming 67-65, this No. 4 seed couldn’t find the basket in a second-round 57-52 loss to No. 8 Kansas State.
And throughout the last four decades — with exceptions in the Final Four runs in 1989 and 2005 — scoring failures have too often blunted tournament progress. Upsets abound every year, Fairleigh Dickinson here and Princeton there, but the Illini have never pulled one. They’ve lost 17 times to lower NCAA seeds while winning just twice against higher seeds, both a single seed higher.
Since the mid-1980s, Illini teams have generally averaged 70-plus points per game, and topped 80 on six occasions, most recently in 2021. But their scores in NCAA losses are much lower, as early examples: 52-49 to Utah in 1983, 54-51 to Kentucky in 1984, 61-53 to Georgia Tech in 1985, 58-56 to Alabama in 1986.
The common theme through 33 tournaments, with a few exceptions, is a failure to produce points at a level that got the Illini in the tournament in the first place.
Before Thursday, the previous six NCAA losses show Illinois scored 52, 72, 59, 59, 58 and 53. And last year’s win over Chattanooga was 54-53. They managed 63 Thursday, which is exactly the average of 13 tourney games since 2006, and 11 below this season’s average.
OK, there must be something about the tension of NCAA play that reduces production. But those are drastic dropoffs and they’ve been happening much too frequently in the last four decades.
Memory rekindledThe presence of Arkansas coach Eric Musselman in Des Moines, Iowa, reminded of the most violent brawl in the history of college sports, occurring 51 years ago in Minneapolis when his fiery coach-father, Bill Musselman, worked his team and a packed Gopher crowd into a frenzy in a January showdown with Ohio State.
With Ohio State ahead 50-44 in the final minute, the late Clyde Turner flagrantly fouled Ohio State’s Luke Witte on a layup and, as Witte started to rise, Corky Taylor kneed him in the groin.
That’s when the place went crazy with Gopher players and fans attacking Fred Taylor’s Buckeyes in a one-sided brawl.
The court was overrun by combatants. According to the Columbus (Ohio) Dispatch, Jim Brewer hit one Buckeye and shoved another into the stands. Witte and teammate Mark Wager were knocked unconscious, Wager claiming future Yankee outfielder Dave Winfield attacked him from behind.
After the wild melee, three Buckeyes were taken to the hospital, Witte requiring 29 stitches and suffering a scratched cornea from being stomped in the head by Ron Behagen.
The televised version of the brawl was shocking, and it was particularly noteworthy here because two stars from the 1969 Illinois state tournament, Champaign’s Turner and Proviso East’s Brewer, were in the middle of it.
Loren Tate writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at ltate@news-gazette.com.