Will ideology yield to practicality?
The state of Illinois has maintained unyielding opposition to the construction of nuclear power plants for roughly 40 years.
But, due to a variety of factors, the Illinois Senate voted in late March — by a large bipartisan margin (39-13) — to lift the state’s ban on construction. The issue will go before the House when legislators return to Springfield on Tuesday.
At the same time, Gov. J.B. Pritzker, while stating the “devil’s in the details,” has spoken favorably of the proposed policy change. He says it’s “worthy of consideration.”
It seems clear that what once might have been considered heresy has become a distinct possibility driven by harsh reality.
What’s the problem?
If Illinois doesn’t embrace nuclear power, the state may not be able to meet its future energy needs, a shortfall that would create a variety of major problems, including brownouts.
Enthralled by the prospects of a future driven by “green” energy, Pritzker and legislators passed the Climate and Equitable Energy Act in 2021.
To say its goals are ambitious hardly begins to describe the legislation’s mandates. The law requires that 50 percent of the state’s energy production be derived from “renewable resources” — wind and sun — by 2040, and 100 percent by 2050.
Considering that just 11 percent of Illinois’ electricity is currently generated by renewables, that’s a steep hill to climb. In addition to the questionable future supply, there also is the high cost of renewables.
Nuclear power currently supplies 58 percent of the state’s energy needs, while coal provides nearly 20 percent. Current nuclear facilities are expected to be non-operational by 2050, while the state devotes considerable energy to closing coal-fired plants.
Green energy supporters embrace their goals with an almost religious zeal as they envision their utopia. But state Rep. Mark Walker, an Arlington Heights Democrat, made a valid point when he asked how Illinoisans will meet their energy needs “when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.”
He contends the state must “maintain a baseline of energy” that will be available to keep businesses in operation and people’s homes comfortable.
Illinois is increasingly an outlier on the nuclear energy issues.
The Biden administration considers nuclear plants to be “absolutely essential” to meeting the nation’s clean energy goals. Various states — Indiana and Tennessee — are embracing nuclear power.
Meanwhile, Illinois legislators who oppose the current ban say it inhibits the state’s ability to attract investments in new technology.
State Sen. Patrick Joyce said Illinois’ current ban means the state is not “even part of the (investment) conversation.”
It remains to be seen, of course, whether Illinois will embrace a new energy approach and, if it does, to what extent. But reality appears to be intruding on the anti-nuke ground long held by green energy purists.
The world has changed considerably — and so has the technology surrounding nuclear power — since the Three Mile Island accident in 1979. It’s time Illinois changed with it.