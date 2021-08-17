FITHIAN — Aaron Lee Ewing, 50, of Fithian peacefully passed away Sunday morning (Aug. 15, 2021) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Aaron was born Jan. 29, 1971, and is survived by his son, Shain Ewing; granddaughter, Iris Ewing of Tuscola; parents, Dale (Janice) Ewing of Villa Grove and Cathy (Rick) Coffman of Oakland; siblings, Anthony (Beth) Ewing, Adam Ewing, Andrew (Lindsay) Dowler and Ashley Dowler, all of Villa Grove; many nieces and nephews; and his special friend of 11 years, Teresa Waggle of Fithian.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Betty Ewing of Villa Grove, Paul Bogan of Arcola and Betty Bogan of Lovington, N.M.
Aaron had passions for many things in life, like camping, NASCAR, being involved in drag racing, riding his motorcycle, having fun with his family and friends and falling in love with his 11-month-old granddaughter. Aaron also had fun with his co-workers and driving a truck for Ricks Trucking in Ogden. Aaron enjoyed various carpentry projects and had special talents in cabinet-making and woodworking.
Visitation services will be held Thursday, Aug. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove. Graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 a.m. at Fairland Cemetery, open to all who wish to come.
Aaron’s employer, Ricks Trucking (Ogden), has arranged a special semi-truck drive-by tribute that will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at 9 a.m. at Aaron’s house in Fithian.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Joines Funeral Home, Villa Grove.