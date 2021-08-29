ST. JOSEPH — Lt. Aaron R. Landers, 50, of St. Joseph passed away at 3:11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at The Vineyard Church, 1500 N. Lincoln Ave., Urbana, with Pastor Lutz Braunig officiating. Burial will be in Patterson Cemetery, St. Joseph. Visitation will be will from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at The Vineyard Church, Urbana. A First Responder walkthrough will be at 6 p.m.
Lt. Landers was born April 22, 1971, in Charleston, a son of David R. Landers and Janie Barrett. He married DeLee Houser in 1994 in Mansfield; she survives.
Also surviving are his children, Alex and Keira Landers of St. Joseph; his father, David (Linda) Landers of Effingham; his mother, Janie Barrett of Rantoul; a sister, Rebecca (Steve) Brummer of Bergen Park, Colo.; two nieces, Hailey Capone and Clancey Brummer; five nephews, Max, Jack, Sid, Keaton and Zeke Brummer; and countless brothers and sisters in blue.
Lt. Landers served in the U.S. Air Force during Operation Desert Storm, in the 183rd Air National Guard, Springfield. He was employed at the University of Illinois Police Department for 24 years. During those 24 years, he was involved in many other law-enforcement capacities, including but not limited to 12 years on METRO/SWAT; 22 years on the East Central Illinois Bomb Squad, currently as acting commander; CIT instructor; K9 therapy/comfort handler; and a member of Team Champaign COPS ride.
He also received a Master’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Illinois.
He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and best friend.
Memorials may be made to Illinois COPS Association or Paws and Stripes, comfort dog program of Brevard County Sheriff's Department.
Condolences may be offered at freesefh.com.