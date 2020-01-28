URBANA — Aaron W. Randall was born July 2, 1933, the son of Harvey and Mrytee (Rutledge) Randall. Aaron passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday (Jan. 26, 2020).
Aaron was called “Poppy” by his family members. He leaves behind Barbara Ann Kuykendall, whom he was married to for 66 1/2 years; and a loving family, Phillip W. Randall (Melinda), Malinda Frichtl (Darrel) and Judy Jenson, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Aaron was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. The highlight of his life was the Wednesday Morning Bible Study Group at his church. He would not let anyone make an appointment for him on Wednesdays. He and Barbara volunteered in the community. They had won an award for “Volunteer Couple of the Year.”
Since 2003, Aaron had fought to be with us, suffering from cardiac heart issues, bladder cancer and COPD. The doctor labeled him as “a tough old bird,” We have to thank his cardiologist, Dr. Lakshmi, whom he called his “Earthly God”; Dr. Patel, his COPD doctor; and Dr. Helfer, his urologist. They kept him going for 17 years, then God said, “You have been through enough; come live in peace with me.”
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at First Christian Church of Champaign, 3601 S. Staley Road, Champaign. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Pastor Hank Sanford will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Audubon Society (Audubon.org). Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.