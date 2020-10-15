ONARGA — Aaron Christian Reed, 26, of Onarga passed away Tuesday (Oct. 13, 2020) in Loda.
He was born March 2, 1994, in Kankakee, the son of Robert and Amy (Kaeding) Reed.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Amy Reed of Onarga; one brother, Adam Reed of Onarga; maternal grandparents, Jon and Ruddieann Kaeding of Onarga; paternal grandparents, Russell and Lyla Reed of Paxton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by an uncle, Stuart Kaeding.
Aaron was a 2012 graduate of Iroquois West High School. He was passionate about his job at the Illinois Crop Improvement Association in Champaign and cars. He collected knives, loved fishing, and cherished his close friends.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Onarga Cemetery. The Rev. Brian King will officiate. Casual attire is requested.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Onarga. Please share a memory of Aaron at knappfuneralhomes.com.