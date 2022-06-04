AUBURN, Ky. — Abe Kuhns, 88, of Auburn, Ky., formerly of Arthur, passed away at 6 p.m. Thursday (June 2, 2022).
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Otto Center, ½ mile south of Arthur. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Pleasant View Church, 155 North CR 300 East, Arcola. There will be a funeral at 11 a.m. Monday, June 6, at Plainview Mennonite Church, Auburn, with a viewing at 9 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Plainview Mennonite Church Cemetery, Auburn. Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Abe was born on July 4, 1933, in rural Arthur. He was a son of Benjamin M. and Sadie A. (Yoder) Kuhns. He married Lovina Kaufman on May 1, 1952; she passed away on Feb. 8, 1985. He later married Dorothy Wingard on Nov. 27, 1986.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy of Auburn; seven children, Howard Kuhns and wife Edith of Arthur, Dan Kuhns and wife Marie of Arthur, Eldon Kuhns and wife Ruth of Mulkeytown, Phil Kuhns of Westmoreland, Tenn., Lois Lewis of Arthur, Elmer Kuhns and wife Mary of Auburn and Clara Yoder and husband Tim of Auburn; one son-in-law, Darrell Miller and wife Ruth of Lott, Texas; four siblings, Jerry Kuhns of Arthur, Harvey Kuhns of Tuscola, Omer Kuhns and wife Barbara of Sullivan and Mary Miller of Arthur; and a sister-in-law, Georgia Kuhns and husband Charles Martin of Fort Wayne, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his parent; first wife; one son, Vernon Kuhns; daughter, Mary Miller; a stillborn son, Timothy Kuhns; four siblings, Menno Kuhns and wives Alma and Esther, Levi Kuhns, Henry Kuhns and Anna Kuhns and husband Edward; and a brother-in-law, Harvey Miller.
Abe was a member of Plainview Mennonite Church, Auburn.