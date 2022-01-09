VILLA GROVE — Abigail B. Metheny, 48, of Villa Grove passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, with her loving husband by her side.
Abby was born May 31, 1973, in Quezon City, Philippines, to Blomido Sr. and Myrna (Bocalbos) Gose. She married Payton Metheny on Dec. 31, 2004, in Villa Grove.
She is survived by her husband, Payton Metheny; their two children, Gabrielle Metheny and Marc Metheny; her mother, Myrna Gose; two siblings, Amabelle Gose and Blomido Gose Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents and two uncles.
Abby was a loving wife, mom, daughter, sister and aunt. She loved being with her family and friends and enjoyed cooking for them. Abby was a very hard worker and would do anything to provide for her family.
Abby worked many jobs in her life, but most recently she was working at Plastipak as a line operator. She and her family found enjoyment in traveling around the United States and going camping.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the VFW in Villa Grove. The family asks for everyone to please bring a covered dish.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.