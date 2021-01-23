CHAMPAIGN — Abraham "Al" Olefsky, 89, of Champaign passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Al was born on Aug. 8, 1931, in Chicago, to Sarah and Morris Olefsky, the youngest of four sons.
He is survived by his three daughters, Zoe (Charles) Shapera, Jayne Olefsky and Hollis (Eric) Karr; and four grandchildren, Arza and Micah Shapera and Tziporah and Adiv Karr.
From owning the first Midas Muffler Shop in Champaign to his part-time employment at Prairie Gardens, Al took pride in his work every day. Al had integrity.
In addition to his love of cars, Al had a passion for music and ballroom dancing. He was a charming gentleman with a penchant for wit and humor! If there was music playing, Al was dancing. He loved the Fighting Illini, and on game night, he was not to be distracted!
Al’s big hugs, love of life and love of his family and friends will be dearly missed.
A memorial service for Al will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being made with Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.